



Burkina Faso suspends more international news outlets

On Thursday, Burkina Faso announced that it had ordered internet service providers to suspend access to the BBC, Voice of America and Human Rights Watch from Burkinabe territory.

Agence France Presse (AFP) On Thursday, Burkina Faso announced that it had ordered internet service providers to suspend access to the BBC, Voice of America and Human Rights Watch from Burkinabe territory for two weeks. Burkina Faso's military rulers have dismissed as “baseless” HRW's claims that its soldiers killed at least 223 villagers in two attacks on February 25.

Burkina Faso has suspended several international news organizations, some of them indefinitely, a statement from communications regulator CSC said. Among those named in the weekend order are French newspaper Le Monde, British publication The Guardian, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and French broadcaster TV5 Monde. They were suspended for reporting on a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report accusing the military of attacking civilians in its battle against jihadists. Other news outlets named in Saturday's latest statement were regional French newspaper Ouest-France, APAnews and Agence Ecofin. “The murders in [the country’s villages of] Nodin and Soro led to the opening of a legal investigation,” Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement late Saturday. Burkina Faso authorities accuse Human Rights Watch of trying to discredit the country's image He expressed his surprise that “while this investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify the perpetrators, HRW has been able, with boundless imagination, to identify the 'guilty' and pronounce its verdict”. According to Burkina's statement, “The media campaign orchestrated around these allegations fully demonstrates the vague intent … to discredit our fighting forces.” The West African nation, under military rule since 2022, has been hit by a jihadist insurgency that swept through neighboring Mali in 2015. Thousands of civilians, troops and police have been killed, two million people have fled their homes and anger within The army in growing numbers caused two coups in 2022.

