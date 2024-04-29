Public health student proposal wins University Roadmap funding

Inijesu Taiwo, MD, wants to help Binghamton University's 1,800+ international students get the information they need to navigate the US health care system more effectively, improving their health and well-being, and improving the integration of them on campus and in the community.

To achieve this, Dr. Taiwo, who will graduate next month with a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, submitted a proposal to Binghamton University's Strategic Roadmap to create an information and resource workshop of health care. .

Crossing Borders: A Health Literacy Journey for International Students supports Binghamton's Strategic Priority 6 (internationalization) and is one of only four student-submitted proposals selected in April 2024 to receive Roadmap funding. Six faculty/staff applications were also funded out of 124 total applications.

Dr. Taiwo knows firsthand how challenging America's healthcare system can be for international students; herself. She came to the US almost two years ago to enter Binghamton's two-year MPH program. Born in Nigeria, Taiwo holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Nigeria's Babcock University and a doctor of medicine (MD) from the University of Windsor School of Medicine in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

I chose to pursue an MPH at Binghamton University because I am a physician passionate about research and global health, said Dr. Taiwo. I want to make a difference on a larger scale, affecting populations rather than individuals. Binghamton University offered the perfect mix of opportunities to delve into research and contribute to global health initiatives, aligning perfectly with my career aspirations.

BingUNews sat down with Dr. Taiwo to learn more about her winning proposal.

How did you come up with the topic for your proposal?

I brainstormed topics for my capstone project and decided to research awareness and use of health services among Binghamton University students. Being an international student myself, I realized that I was unaware of many services available and wanted to explore if this was common among the student population.

Through conversations with other international students and my own research, I discovered that this lack of awareness was widespread. This led me to the idea of ​​creating a workshop to educate this student population about health services available on and off campus, as well as how to navigate the US health care system.

How does the topic align with your interest in public health?

Health and healthcare literacy is one of my research interests; fits perfectly in this.

How big is the need for this type of program for international students?

The need for a health education workshop for international students is underscored by literature that highlights their limited awareness of available health care services, language barriers that affect their understanding of health information, and cultural differences that affect their health care behaviors. health care research. My capstone research further validates this need, revealing widespread gaps in knowledge and use of health services among international students at Binghamton University, highlighting the importance of targeted educational interventions to improve their health care access and outcomes.

What was your reaction to learning that your proposal won Street funding?

I was really happy and excited, but also surprised. It was the first grant I had ever submitted to a review body, and it was amazing to see that what I learned in class prepared me to write one.

You will be graduating in May, so how will the health education program progress if you are not here?

I will work with Kimberly Peabody, director of the B-Healthy Initiative: Healthy Campus, to design the workshop and make all the necessary connections to ensure the implementation of the project.

What is the timeline for the project?

The plan is to debut the Health Literacy Workshop in September, with plans to hold it every fall after that.

What do you hope students who attend the workshop will gain from it?

I hope that students will understand more about the US health care system and that they will be encouraged and more confident to use all the services available on and off campus when needed.

What are your plans after graduation?

I am looking for research positions and considering getting a PhD in medical anthropology.