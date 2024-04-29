International
Biden discusses hostage deal, reiterates clear stance on Rafah occupation in phone call with Netanyahu Sunday
CNN
–
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Sunday mainly the release of hostages in Gaza, a source familiar with their phone conversation said.
A readout of the call from the White House earlier on Sunday said Biden had reiterated his clear position on a possible Israeli occupation of Rafah. While that was part of the call, which lasted just under an hour, the source said the focus was mainly on talks to release hostages held by Hamas.
The two leaders discussed videos released last week of two Americans being held hostage, as well as the Bidens' rare joint statement with leaders from 17 other countries, urging Hamas to accept the terms of the ceasefire and hostage deal, the source said. .
The White House also highlighted the two leaders' conversation about humanitarian aid. The president and prime minister also discussed increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including preparations for the opening of new northern crossings starting this week, according to the readout.
The White House added that the President emphasized the need for this progress to continue and grow in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position.
The Biden administration has made it clear to its Israeli counterparts that it wants to see a clear and actionable plan for how they would protect civilians in Rafah.
Israel has told its American counterparts that it will not launch an occupation where more than 1 million people have taken refuge in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip until the Biden administration can share its concerns, the adviser to the White House Homeland Security Correspondent John Kirby.
Kirby said the US is still working to reach an agreement that would include a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages.
If he was able to reach this hostage deal and we are still working on that, Hamas has not completely rejected it, they are considering this proposal on the table. If we can get it in place, then that gives you six weeks of peace. It gives you no fighting for six weeks, and that includes no fighting in Rafah, Kirby said on ABCs This Week.
And what we were hoping is that after six weeks of a temporary truce, maybe we can get something more permanent. We want to see an end to the conflict as soon as possible, he added.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in the region this week to discuss with leaders ceasefire and hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, which remain deadlocked despite months of mediation by Qatar and Egypt.
During his conversation with Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden also reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel.
The call came just days after Biden signed into law an aid package that includes $26 billion for Israel. The package also includes nearly $61 billion in aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific.
The president reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security after successfully defending against Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month, according to the White House.
In a phone call between the two leaders earlier this month, Biden told Netanyahu that the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face the consequences of tough statements from its most staunch ally. of Israel.
This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/28/politics/biden-netanyahu-call/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Gérard Depardieu reportedly arrested for questioning following sexual assault allegations in France
- Cricket: Blackcaps squad announced for Twenty20 International World Cup
- Empowering girls with STEM education and building the technology industry of tomorrow
- Biden discusses hostage deal, reiterates clear stance on Rafah occupation in phone call with Netanyahu Sunday
- Parties supporting Prabowo open doors to Jokowi
- A Christmas Carol in a Bollywood Musical Starring Boy George, Latest Musical News
- Aztecs win third straight MW championship
- Google Sans font is added to the rest of your Chromebook
- Another earthquake in New Jersey shakes central New York
- Imran Khan makes his comeback with “Happy Patel”
- Global impact: Mainland China pins hopes on former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou after meeting Xi Jinping on peace trip
- India is not an autocracy, insists PM Modi – World