Biden discusses hostage deal, reiterates clear stance on Rafah occupation in phone call with Netanyahu Sunday

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Sunday mainly the release of hostages in Gaza, a source familiar with their phone conversation said.

A readout of the call from the White House earlier on Sunday said Biden had reiterated his clear position on a possible Israeli occupation of Rafah. While that was part of the call, which lasted just under an hour, the source said the focus was mainly on talks to release hostages held by Hamas.

The two leaders discussed videos released last week of two Americans being held hostage, as well as the Bidens' rare joint statement with leaders from 17 other countries, urging Hamas to accept the terms of the ceasefire and hostage deal, the source said. .

The White House also highlighted the two leaders' conversation about humanitarian aid. The president and prime minister also discussed increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including preparations for the opening of new northern crossings starting this week, according to the readout.

The White House added that the President emphasized the need for this progress to continue and grow in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position.

The Biden administration has made it clear to its Israeli counterparts that it wants to see a clear and actionable plan for how they would protect civilians in Rafah.

Israel has told its American counterparts that it will not launch an occupation where more than 1 million people have taken refuge in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip until the Biden administration can share its concerns, the adviser to the White House Homeland Security Correspondent John Kirby.

Kirby said the US is still working to reach an agreement that would include a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages.

If he was able to reach this hostage deal and we are still working on that, Hamas has not completely rejected it, they are considering this proposal on the table. If we can get it in place, then that gives you six weeks of peace. It gives you no fighting for six weeks, and that includes no fighting in Rafah, Kirby said on ABCs This Week.

And what we were hoping is that after six weeks of a temporary truce, maybe we can get something more permanent. We want to see an end to the conflict as soon as possible, he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in the region this week to discuss with leaders ceasefire and hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, which remain deadlocked despite months of mediation by Qatar and Egypt.

During his conversation with Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden also reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel.

The call came just days after Biden signed into law an aid package that includes $26 billion for Israel. The package also includes nearly $61 billion in aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific.

The president reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security after successfully defending against Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month, according to the White House.

In a phone call between the two leaders earlier this month, Biden told Netanyahu that the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face the consequences of tough statements from its most staunch ally. of Israel.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.