News: International Teaching in Tainan-Science-Park: High-tech balanced with nature





Study abroad at one of southern Taiwan's top-rated high-tech science parks, a place developed for the coexistence of nature and ecology and full of lush vegetation. Tainan-Science-Park International Bilingual School (IBST) is the Bilingual Department of Nanke International Experimental High School (NNKIEH). NNKIEH is a public, multicultural school serving 112 grades, with a total enrollment of approximately 2,348 students. Established in 2006, NNKIEH strives to provide an exceptional academic environment for the children of Science Park employees as well as high-tech professionals employed overseas. Three of its four branches serve local Chinese-speaking students and use the National Taiwan Curriculum (ROC). IBST students are from diverse international communities, often children of those employed in tertiary education, business, science and medicine, and technology, and all seek a college-preparatory higher education. Eighty-three percent of Bilingual Department parents have advanced degrees. The beauty of Tainan Science Park is described on traveltainan.net: The park's numerous ecologically rich floodplains, Siraya Square, with its unique ethnic style, a host of exciting art installations, plus the ecology conservation area make Tainan Science Park resemble a museum of natural ecological art. Tourists visiting the Science Park often take lakeside walks near the country's three ecological lakes where they can see diverse landscapes and large flocks of feeding birds. Other popular features of the park include the cable-stayed pedestrian bridge over Siraya Boulevard and adjacent art installations, as well as a large dragon sculpture at Yinxi Lake. Fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), IBST serves 163 students of 14 nationalities in grades 1-12. The schools' bilingual curriculum beautifully blends the Chinese National Curriculum with the US Common Core, followed by Advanced Placement courses. Forty-three percent of IBST teaching staff are Taiwanese. Extracurricular activities include Soccer Club for students in grades 1-6. Futsal Team (Indoor Soccer) and Volleyball Club are offered to those in grades 7-12. Other clubs for middle schoolers are Basketball, Coding and Math, Bouldering, Home Economics (cooking), Science, Club, 3D Modeling, Model UN, Cultural Interaction Film, Debate and more. At IBST, a tutorial program called Interact offers more than just academic support. Participants can also do service work, such as beach cleanups and charity sales. During the summer and winter holidays, Interact organizes four and five day camps for elementary school students, during which members teach campers English, art, music and sports. IBST hires certified singles and couples of various profiles who teach overseas, including those with a non-teaching partner. They will also consider newly certified candidates. Teachers must have an academic degree in the subject they will teach. According to government regulations, those up to the age of 65 can get a work visa. International teaching benefits include travel allowances, monthly housing and annual airfare for the teacher, spouse and two children under the age of 18. Also, education is free for children. An annual allowance is given for professional development opportunities. Local health insurance, including life and dental, is covered, with the employee paying a percentage. To gain access to the full profile of Tainan-Science-Parks International Bilingual School on Search Associates ANDtabase, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchassociates.com/news-events/international-teaching-in-tainan-science-park-high-tech-balanced-with-nature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos