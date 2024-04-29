Burkina Faso suspends several other international news organizations after HRW – JURIST report





of Supreme Council of Communication (KSHC) of Burkina Faso said in one STATEMENT on Sunday for which it had suspended several other international news outlets covering a Human Rights Watch (HRW) REPORTaccusing the country's army of killing civilians. According to the CSC, TV5 programs have been suspended for two weeks, while access to the websites of TV5 Monde, Deutsche Welle, West-France, Le Monde.fr, ApaNews, The Guardian and AgenceEcofin will be suspended indefinitely until another announcement. The CSC stated that it suspended these programs due to their allegations of the actions of the Burkinabe army against the civilian population in the northern and northeastern parts of Burkina Faso. Last Thursday, Burkina Faso suspended the Voice of America (Voice of America) and BBC/Africa programs for similar reasons. The measures follow an HRW report released last Thursday, which accused Burkinabe military forces executed at least 233 civilians in attacks on two villages. The report labeled the attacks as “among the worst abuses by the army in Burkina Faso since 2015”, which “may be crimes against humanity.” However, Burkinab Minister of Communications Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogorejected HRW's allegations on Saturday, calling them “permanent” and denying that the ruling junta was unwilling to investigate the alleged atrocities. After his services were suspended, VOA DECLARING that the company was “concerned about the restrictions on its content requested by the government of Burkina Faso.” Acting Director John Lippman said that “Voice of America stands by its reporting on Burkina Faso and intends to continue to fully and fairly cover events in that country.” Stating that the company “strictly adheres to the principles of accurate, balanced and comprehensive journalism,” Lippman asked Burkinabe the government to reconsider the decision. A BBC/Africa spokesperson similarly DECLARING that “this suspension reduces the BBC's ability to reach audiences with independent and accurate news.” Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international non-governmental organization, denounced on Monday, Burkina Faso's harsh and abusive decisions to suspend media services and called on the government to overturn the decisions. Burkina Faso, along with neighboring Mali and Niger, is one of three Sahel countries that have fought Islamist insurgencies. Burkina Faso fell under the control of the army after a success dtat coup d'etat in October 2022. Since then, the armed forces have continued terrorist campaigns throughout the territory that the insurgents largely control. In 2023, HRW observed an increasing number of human rights violations and a humanitarian crisis in the country after the coup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/04/burkina-faso-suspends-several-more-international-news-organizations-following-hrw-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos