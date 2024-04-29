Singapore-Indonesia Leaders Retreat, 29 April 2024





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor, Indonesia on 29 April 2024 for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders Retreat. This was Prime Minister Lee's seventh leaders' meeting with President Joko Widodo and the final between the two leaders. The Leaders Retreat has convened every year since 2016, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This commitment to regular exchanges between the leaders demonstrates the high-level attention paid to bilateral ties by both sides and the substantial cooperation that Singapore and Indonesia have developed over the years. The leaders welcomed the entry into force of the Extended Framework Agreements on 21 March 2024 as a milestone in bilateral relations. The border realignment agreement between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR, the Fugitive Extradition Treaty and the Defense Cooperation Agreement have resolved three long-standing issues. The leaders agreed thatThe successful conclusion and entry into force of these agreements demonstrated that Singapore and Indonesia can address complex issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial manner when we commit to working together in a spirit of friendship and openness. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the smooth implementation of all three agreements. Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo hailed the significant progress in bilateral cooperation over the past decade. Economic ties are strong, with investment from Singapore to Indonesia reaching more than $74 billion cumulatively. The leaders welcomed the 5thth the extension of the Bilateral Funding Agreement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Indonesia, which reinforces ongoing financial cooperation in maintaining monetary and financial stability in both countries amid global macroeconomic uncertainties. Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo also witnessed the signing of the Joint Update on Defense Cooperation (JUDC) between Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen and Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, which recalls key interactions in the past year and highlights new and expanded areas of cooperation for the coming year. Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo agreed that the bilateral relationship is on a strong foundation to start cooperation to find ways in new areas of growth. The leaders recognized the great potential of the green economy for both countries. They also reaffirmed the importance of working together to ensure our societies are prepared and remain resilient to changes in our physical and global environment.s. They witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Community Empowerment in Mangrove Ecosystems by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan. They agreed to support the positive momentum in facilitating cross-border electricity trade, including accelerating the development of power interconnectors between Indonesia and Singapore. They also welcomed good progress in exploring cooperation in carbon capture and storage. The leaders discussed the digital economy as another promising area of ​​cooperation and growth for both countries. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation for Digital Transformation between Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information and Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics. Leaders also announced the pilot launch of the Tech:X program, a bilateral workforce agreement that will allow young technology professionals from Indonesia and Singapore to pursue short-term work placements and gain valuable exposure to the other country. These initiatives are a positive step towards harnessing the energy and ideas from the human capital in both our countries, and creating a future-ready and forward-looking workforce. Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo also exchanged views on regional and global developments. They reiterated their commitment to work together, with ASEAN and in other international organizations such as the UN, to address common challenges. Prime Minister Lee noted that this was his last leaders' retreat with President Joko Widodo and his last overseas visit as Prime Minister. Prime Minister Lee took the opportunity to thank President Joko Widodo for his contribution to bilateral relations. Prime Minister Lee hailed Indonesia's strong economic trajectory, which has brought stability, progress and optimism to Indonesia and benefited the region. Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed Singapore's continued support for Indonesia's growth and prosperity and commitment to strengthening the interdependence between the two countries. The two leaders agreed that progress in bilateral relations was made possible by joint commitment to mutual understanding and building strong interpersonal relationships at all levels, and expressed confidence that future generations will continue the good momentum in bilateral cooperation. . . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE APRIL 29, 2024

