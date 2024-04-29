Mr Bates vs The Post Office: Inside Episode 4 | Masterpiece

In the fourth and final episode of this amazing true story in MASTERPIECE, Alan Bates and his colleagues finally get to fight the British Post Office in court. Find out what other evidence was presented at trial, which ironically honors Post Office CEO Paula Vennels, and whether Alan Bates is still fighting. [Contains spoilers.]

1.

What else happened during the class action trial? Episode 3 sees witnesses from the Sub-Postal Justice Alliance, the Post Office, and even a former Fujitsu employee in November 2018. Besides their testimony, what other evidence came to light in this first court case? During the trial, the Post Office was finally forced to reveal documentation it had previously claimed was irrelevant; this included log sheets showing internet problems, network problems, which were causing errors in the [Horizon] system, which in turn was fudging the numbers and causing a financial discrepancy, says the Alliance's real-life lawyer James Hartley in the documentary. The true story of Mr. Bates v. Post Officewhich is streaming online and will air on Sunday, May 5, MASTERPIECESth at 7:00 PM ET. Transactions that had gone wrong had to be corrected manually. [Fujitsu] there were teams of people doing this all day long. THESE [log sheets] there were multiple smoking guns. When the final judgment was handed down in March 2019, our side was packed, says Alan Bates at The true story of Mr. Bates v. Post Office. There were only two people on the other side of the court. They knew what was going to happen. They knew which way this judgment would end.

2.

Is Paula Vennells CBE still around? On New Year's Eve, 2018WHILE trial of the Subpostmasters group, we see Alan Bates reflecting on the announcement that Post Office CEO Paula Vennells is in the New Year's Honors List 2019. She was to be awarded a CBE, or Commander of the British Empire for services in the Post Office and for charity. At the time, the Supostmasters Justice Alliance released a statement noting that it was shocked at how inappropriate the award was, according to Computer Weekly. Surely they made a mistake? The situation was fixed only after Mr Bates vs Post Office aired in the UK in January 2024. More than a million people signed a petition to have Ms Vennells stripped of her CBE, reports BBC. She was subsequently named in a list published on the Cabinet Office website as an individual whose [honor] was revoked by King Charles, says Guardian (UK). Vennells finally issued a press release that she was aware of calls from Subpostmasters and others to return my CBE. I have heard and confirm that I am returning my CBE with immediate effect.

3.

Where did the Subpostmasters' deficiency payments go? In Episode 3, Jo Hamilton finally pops the question everything I want to ask: Where did the money go? Second Sights Bob Rutherford replies that he can only guess that it first went to a temporary account, then appeared in the Post's earnings. It has now it becomes clear how much money was paid unnecessarily and where did it all go? It turns out that the Post Office has yet to identify the total amount handed over to the accused SubpostMasters and has admitted that due to limitations in its basic accounting systems, it does not have a record of all the money paid, according to Computer Weekly. The money went into a general suspension account, rather than a dedicated account, the Post told a parliamentary select committee in 2022. Former postmaster and current MP Duncan Baker tells Computer Weekly The Post Office has taken away millions and millions from postmasters. The magazine says the money would have gone into the post office's profit and loss account, and ultimately to pay its executives' bonuses. When Paula Vennells left her CEO post in 2019, for example, she ended “a seven-year tenure as chief executive during which she collected more than $4.5 million in salary…and bonuses,” according to Guardian (UK).