JCU students take part in the International Journalism Festival





On April 18-21, six students from John Cabot University participated in the 2024 International Journalism Festival in Perugia (IJF), Italy. For the third year running, JCU students including members of the student-run newspaper, MATTHEW, were able to immerse themselves in the world of journalism and network with industry professionals. Founded in 2006, IJF is an independent organization that welcomes journalists and media professionals from all over the world to Perugia, the capital of Umbria. IJF sessions are free and sign up for those unable to attend, making the festival accessible and inclusive. JCU students at the International Journalism Festival 2024 The JCU group consisted of five members of MATTHEW Annalucia Scotto Di Clemente (Treasurer and Events Coordinator), Vishwa Parmar (Layout Designer), Amber Alexander (Social Media Manager), Francesca Rapisarda (Staff Writer), Nicolette Alexandra Brito-Cruz (Staff Writer) – and JCU major in communication and media studies Marya Polovinkina. The group was led by JCU's Assistant Director of Student Services, Federica Bocco, who organized the delegations' trip as part of the Student Leadership Programme. With a wide range of speakers and participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, India, Kenya and other countries, the five-day festival provided MATTHEW members a unique experience. I participated for the second time in the Journalism Festival and for the second time I fell in love with it, said Annalucia Scotto Di Clemente. Annalucia attended the IJF last year in April with other members of the MATTHEW. She also participated in the Ferrara International Journalism Festival in 2023, also organized by Student Services. IJF was once again an incredible experience where I was able to connect with many journalists and better understand their work and experiences. Students participated in sessions focused on AI and newsrooms, avoiding news, diversity, equity and inclusion in journalism, and much more. I have met so many interesting people who are willing to share their experiences. Coming to IJF inspired me to do what I love and gave me hope for my career, said Marya Polovinkina. It's something that we, as Student Services, want to continue to promote and we want to make more and more connections at these festivals and bring in the experts at JCU to continue those conversations so that more people in the community can learn from them, said Bocco. According to the IJF website, the next festival is scheduled for April 9-13, 2025. (Amber Alexander)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.johncabot.edu/2024/04/jcu-students-participate-in-international-journalism-festival-in-perugia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos