Unlike anything today: Gippsland fossil reveals secrets of kangaroo that died 46,000 years ago | Fossils

When a cave and Gippsland native Joshua Van Dyk came across the fossilized remains of a species of kangaroo that had been extinct for about 46,000 years, it was as if the macropod was making eye contact with him.

It had dropped behind some rocks and was looking right at me, recalls Joshua of the 2011 discovery he made in a cave near Buchan in east Gippsland.

I knew it was something significant, especially since I could see a lot more body behind the skull.

A decade later, scientists at Museums Victoria have found the remaining skeleton of what they now know was a young man. Western Simosthenurus, also known as the short-faced kangaroo.

They suspect the animal died after falling into a hidden cave entrance thousands of years before the species became extinct.

The fossil is one of the most intact skeletons of an extinct animal found in Australia and the most complete skeleton found in a Victorian cave. He retained 71% of the animal's bones, missing only small parts of the paws.

Tim Ziegler, a paleontologist at the Museum Victoria Research Institute who led the dig, says fossils of this quality and completeness are extremely rare in Australia.

Its discovery is helping to unlock the secret lifestyle of this long-extinct animal.

Now we can learn what they were able to do, says Ziegler.

There is only one short-faced kangaroo fossil as complete as the Buchan fossil, found about 50 years ago in South Australia.

Fossils like this of short-faced kangaroos are extremely rare, says paleontologist Tim Ziegler. Photo: Tim Carrafa/Museums Victoria

Ziegler says the expedition was one of the most physically challenging he has undertaken and involved working in an extremely tight underground space.

Due to the narrowness of the cave, members of the excavation team sometimes had to verbally guide another person's hands. Ziegler recalls that he also removed the top sediments before taking each bone there were 150 to the touch.

The incredible difficulty of maintaining this for so long created a real sense of responsibility to bring it to the surface.

It was believed that the short-faced kangaroo, which lived alongside modern-day kangaroos, was more similar to other animals.

The kangaroo had a square head and a strong lower jaw, like koalas and pandas, which allowed it to digest materials such as leaves and twigs. The juvenile skull was the same size as an adult.

Her shoulders had great flexibility, similar to humans and chimpanzees, Ziegler says. It is also believed that they walked rather than jumped.

Short-faced kangaroos illustrate a completely different way of life among Australian marsupials that is unlike anything seen today.

Short-faced kangaroos were about the same height as modern kangaroos, but were much heavier. Scientists estimated that the weight of the juvenile kangaroo was more than 80 kg the weight of a fully grown male red kangaroo. They believe that adult short-faced kangaroos weighed up to 120 kg.

Gavin Prideaux, director of palaeontology at Flinders University, says the discovery highlights that people who are tracking and exploring new passages can sometimes make truly amazing discoveries.

It is really a good find which gives us more information [the extinct animals] anatomy, biology, what ecological role they played and how they moved.

The short-faced kangaroo was affected by a major extinction event that wiped out 85% of large mammals, reptiles and birds.

Ziegler says the continued cooling and drying of the environment, habitat loss, disease and human practices such as increased wildfires may have been factors that drove them to extinction.

He notes that the mighty short-faced kangaroos were once among the continents most widespread and successful marsupials.

Their sudden disappearance along with almost all of Australia's megafauna is a poignant reminder to protect our modern environments against loss.