World Central Kitchen to resume operations in Gaza after killing of 7 aid workers





World Central Kitchen announced it will resume operations in Gaza on Monday, almost a month after seven of its aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the enclave. The US-based non-profit group, founded by celebrity chef Jos Andrs, suspended operations in Gaza for four weeks after the workers were killed on April 1, according to a statement. The organization identified the aid workers as Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, a 25-year-old Palestinian; Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, a 43-year-old Australian; Damian Sobl, 35 years old from Poland; Jacob Flickinger, a 33-year-old dual citizen of the US and Canada; and security team members John Chapman, 57, James (Jim) Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, all from the United Kingdom. After the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's forces had inadvertently hit innocent people in the Gaza Strip. The IDF took full responsibility for the killing of the aid workers, saying it was the result of mistakes by soldiers with Hamas gunmen. A car used by World Central Kitchen that was hit by an Israeli attack a day earlier is pictured in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on April 2. AFP – File Getty Images Before it stopped operations, the organization had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza and accounted for 62% of all international NGO aid, WCK said in a statement. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, said Erin Gore, the nonprofit's chief executive. We are resuming our operations with the same energy, dignity and focus to feed as many people as possible. WCK has 276 trucks carrying almost 8 million food meals ready to cross into Gaza through Rafah and will also send trucks to the enclave through Jordan, it said in a statement. The organization is also continuing to explore food distribution with the help of Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian organization, and the United Arab Emirates. WCK is also opening a third high-end kitchen, named Damian's Kitchen after Damian Sobl, a kitchen builder who was killed in the April 1 attack. Damians Kitchen is in Mawasi and adds to WCK's 68 other community kitchens in Gaza, including two more high-production kitchens in Rafah and Deir al Balah, the organization said. A hole is blown in the roof of a World Central Kitchen vehicle, pictured on April 2, a day after an Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images The organization is continuing to call for an impartial and international investigation into the Israeli attack that killed the aid workers, who were hit as their vehicle was leaving a warehouse in the Deir al-Balah area of ​​central Gaza. The charity said its team had coordinated its movements with the Israeli military and was traveling in a conflict-free zone with two armored cars branded with the World Central Kitchen logo and a soft-skinned vehicle. While the IDF has claimed responsibility for the attack and publicly stated that it has changed its rules of operation, the WCK is demanding answers and advocating for change to better protect all NGO workers who serve bravely in Gaza, the organization said. . Gore, the charity's chief executive, says WCK was forced to make a decision: Stop feeding altogether during one of the worst hunger crises ever, or keep feeding knowing aid, aid workers and civilians are being terrorized and killed . These are the most difficult conversations and we have considered all perspectives when we discuss, Gore said. Ultimately, we decided that we must continue to feed, continuing our mission to show up to provide food to people in the most difficult times.

