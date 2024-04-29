Israeli officials see threat of ICC arrest warrants over Gaza war | Israel's War on Gaza News





Israeli media reports say the International Criminal Court may soon issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli government and military officials.

Israeli officials are growing wary that they could face prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the war in Gaza. After days of speculation in the Israeli media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Sunday that it had issued warnings to senior political and military officials that they could soon face arrest warrants. The ministry said it has informed Israeli missions of rumors about criminal prosecutions. The ICC has given no indication that orders are imminent and has made no comment on the allegations. Israeli officials have referred in recent days to an ICC investigation launched three years ago into possible war crimes committed by Israeli and Palestinian fighters since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The probe is also charged with looking into building of settlements by Israel in the occupied territory such as the West Bank. Anti-Semitism Senior Israeli officials have sought assurances from the ICC that Israel will not be targeted, suggesting any action could amount to anti-Semitism. Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on Sunday for the ICC to drop any threats it might target Israelis because of the war, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and pushed hundreds of thousands into famine. We are waiting for the court [ICC] to refrain from issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli political and security officials, Katz said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right to self-defense. Israel launched its latest war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, after Hamas carried out attacks in southern Israel, killing 1,139 people. The threat to capture the Middle East's soldiers and officials only democracy and the world only the Jewish state is scandalous. We will not bow to them, Netanyahu posted on social media platform X. Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognize its jurisdiction, but the Palestinian territory was admitted to the status of a member state in 2015. In October, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said the court had jurisdiction over any potential war crimes committed by Hamas fighters in Israel and by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Khan has said his team is investigating whether any crimes have been committed in Gaza and those who break the law will be held accountable. The investigation at the ICC, which tries individuals on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, is separate from a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also based in The Hague. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is a United Nations court that deals with disputes between states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/29/israeli-officials-eye-threat-of-icc-cases-over-war-in-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos