Joint statement for the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development





Mr. President, I have the honor to make this statement on behalf of the 81 governments of Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Canada, Chile. , Colombia, Costa Rica, Cte dIvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia , Lebanon, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom , United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, and my country of Zambia. It was in Cairo that we realized that population is about people, not numbers. At the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994, 179 countries adopted a far-reaching Program of Action, promising a profound impact on the lives of women and girls. Today, it is more important than ever. Thirty years ago, we established a worldwide consensus on the vital links between population and sustainable development, and the importance of prioritizing sexual and reproductive health and the right of women and girls to make their own choices about their health and lives . The ICPD's Program of Action (PoA) steered countries towards inclusive and equitable policies that advanced health and gender equality, and we have much to celebrate. Between 2000 and 2020, the maternal mortality ratio fell by about 34% worldwide. More newborns survive the first fragile months of life; and the rate of girls marrying before age 18 dropped from 25% to 19%. The global percentage of women's family planning needs that are met through modern methods has increased to 77.6%. We have seen greater investment in adolescent health. More girls are completing primary education, entering secondary education and receiving evidence-based information to make informed decisions about their health and rights. We can be proud of the steps that have been taken collectively. Despite progress, stark inequalities remain, posing complex challenges to the well-being of women and girls. Multiple crises and conflict situations, including COVID-19, have exacerbated issues such as growing inequality; disruptions in access to medicines and health services, including sexual and reproductive health services; alarming rates of sexual and gender-based violence; stagnation of maternal mortality in some parts of the world from 2020; and harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage, and female genital mutilation persist in many parts of the world. ICPD's 30th anniversary is an important moment not only to recognize our achievements, but also to appreciate the essential work that remains to be done. Sustainable development requires continuous commitment to the realization of rights and choices. This contributes to inclusive economic growth, poverty and hunger eradication, education, reducing inequalities, meeting the needs of aging populations and environmental sustainability. The enduring relevance of the ICPD requires action and investment that will accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Compact for the Future and a post-2030 agenda that continues to focus the ICPD PoA. ICPD's PoA provides us with tools and principles to address contemporary and emerging challenges such as climate change, changing demographic patterns, water scarcity and increased urbanization. We celebrate the continued consensus on the ICPD and must continue to work together as a global community in all regions to strengthen our partnerships and joint actions to address these global challenges together, with human rights at the core. In conclusion, we reaffirm our commitment to the ICPD and its principles. We call on everyone, Member States, the UN system, civil society, the private sector, young people to unite around a renewed commitment to accelerate the implementation of the Program of Action and ensure that no one is left behind. in our journey towards a peaceful, equal, just and sustainable future for all. Thank you, Mr. President.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/joint-statement-on-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-international-conference-on-population-and-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos