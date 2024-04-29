International
The NCA issues an urgent warning about sextortion
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to hundreds of thousands of education professionals following a significant increase in global cases of financially motivated sexual extortion, a type of online blackmail commonly known as sextortion.
Abuse involves people being forced to pay money or meet another financial demand after an offender has threatened to take nude or semi-nude photos of them. This can be a real photo taken by the victim, or a fake image created of them by the offender.
Specialists from NCAs CEOP Education team have produced alarmwhich was awarded to teachers across the UK today (Monday 29 April).
It gives advice on spotting the signs of this type of abuse, supporting young people and encouraging them to seek help. It also includes guidance to be distributed to parents and carers on how to talk to their child about violence and how to support them if they become a victim in order to remove the stigma surrounding the topic and, in turn, to remove power from those who wish to harm them.
The unprecedented warning comes as the number of global sextortion cases reported to the US National Center on Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) more than doubled in 2023, rising to 26,718 compared to 10,731 the year before.
All age groups and genders are targeted, but a large proportion of cases have involved male victims aged 14-18. Ninety-one percent of UK sex victims treated by the Internet Watch Foundation in 2023 were men.
These crimes may be committed by organized crime groups based overseas, primarily in several West African countries, but some are also known to be located in Southeast Asia.
They are motivated by making a quick buck, rather than sexual pleasure, and in some cases have gone from initial contact to blackmailing their victim in less than an hour.
Child victims have reported that they are:
- contacted by an online account they don't recognize but appear to be a child or teenager. They may also be contacted by a hacked account of a child or young person they know, but the communication appears unknown;
- quickly engages in sexually explicit communications, which may involve the offender sharing an indecent image first;
- manipulated or pressured to take nude or semi-nude photos or videos;
- were told that they have been hacked and the offender has access to their images, personal information and contacts (whether this is true or not);
- blackmailed into sending money or meeting another financial demand (such as buying a prepaid gift card) after sharing an image or video, or the offender shares hacked or digitally manipulated/AI-generated images of their victim and threatening to divide them wider.
James Babbage, Director General for Threats at the National Crime Agency, said:
Distribution is a heartless crime. The perpetrators are not concerned about the victims or the lives that may be destroyed in the process. Their only motivation is financial gain.
We are asking education professionals to help us raise awareness of this type of crime, which is unfortunately on the rise worldwide. This alert is designed to guide them in supporting young people who may be targeted.
Abuse causes immeasurable stress and anxiety, and we know that there are adults and young people who have taken their own lives in devastating ways as a result.
Many victims feel responsible, but we need them to know that this is absolutely not the case; it is not your fault and help and support is available. As well as raising awareness with this alert, we want to encourage young people to report incidents to a trusted adult, the police or the CEOP Safety Centre.
Tips for parents and carers if their child says someone is trying to scam, threaten or blackmail them online:
- Do not pay, stop contact and block: you may be tempted to pay, but there is no guarantee that this will stop the threats. Since the offenders' motive is to get money, once you've shown you can pay, they're likely to ask for more and the blackmail can continue. If you have paid, don't panic, but don't pay anything more. Help your child stop all communication with the offender and block him on any account he's contacted.
- Avoid deleting anything: try not to delete anything that could be used as evidence such as messages, images, phone numbers and bank account details.
- Report to the police or CEOP: call 101 or 999 if there is an immediate risk of harm to your child. Or you can use CEOP Security Center to report any online blackmail attempts.
Adults can also support young people in removing their images using Childline and the Internet Watch Foundations Report Remove ToolNational Center for Missing and Exploited Children Sit down tool and reporting to the platform or application where it is shared. Further information for parents and carers on how they can support their child can be found at CEOP Educations online blackmail article.
Tom Tugendhat, Minister of Security, said:
Violation destroys lives. It is often run by highly sophisticated organized crime groups that exploit vulnerable people for profit.
It is vital that technology companies take responsibility for the security of their users by implementing stronger safeguards on their platforms.
I would encourage parents to talk to their children about their use of social media. Even sites that many assume are safe can pose a risk.
Susie Hargreaves OBE, Chief Executive of the IWF, said:
Abuse has become a major threat online in recent years. This alert for schools is an absolutely essential intervention in curbing this epidemic that has already destroyed so many young lives. These criminals are cold-blooded and don't even care when the shame and fear they cause drives some children to take their own lives.
We want children to know, however, that they are not alone, no matter how lonely they feel, that there is medicine and a way to take control and fight back. The Report Remove tool we use with Childline is revolutionary and allows you to stop sexual images from being shared or going viral online. Please, if you are being targeted in this way, reach out. It's not a hopeless situation and we're here to help.
Richard Collard, Associate Head of Online Child Safety Policy at the NSPCC, said:
Children who contact Childline because they are victims of sex are often extremely distressed and do not see a way out of their situation.
When they experience this crime, they may often feel too scared or ashamed to make a report. It is important that children know what has happened is never their fault and we encourage any young person to speak to a trusted adult so they can get help and support.
Children should be supported to spot the signs of abuse, but the onus should not be on them to protect themselves from harm online. Tech companies must step up and proactively address the threat of sexual extortion on their platforms by putting safeguards in place and identifying risky behaviors.
April 29, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-issues-urgent-warning-about-sextortion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
