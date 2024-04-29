Why has the International Criminal Court worried Israeli officials?

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Israeli officials appear increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for the country's leaders more than six months after Israel-Hamas war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in general terms on Friday about ICC action against Israeli troops and officials, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry has said it is also following up on reports of pending actions.

The ICC was created more than a decade ago to address impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other serious crimes when states fail to prosecute them. Without a police force, the ICC relies on member states to arrest suspects.

Netanyahu said on social platform X on Friday that Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right to self-defense.

While the ICC would not affect Israel's actions, it would set a dangerous precedent, he wrote.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said late Sunday that it had informed missions abroad rumor that the court can order the arrest of senior Israeli political and military officials. The ministry did not provide a source for the rumours.

In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, the court's prosecutor's office declined to comment in detail.

WHAT IS THE ICC?

The ICCs 124 member states signed a 2002 treaty called the Rome Statute. Dozens of countries have not signed and do not accept the jurisdiction of the courts for war crimes, genocide and other crimes. They include Israel, the United States, Russia and China.

The ICC becomes involved when nations are unable or unwilling to prosecute crimes on their own territory. Israel argues that it has a functioning judicial system, and disputes over a nation's ability or willingness to prosecute have fueled past disputes between the court and individual countries.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump slammed the economy and travel sanctions on the prosecutor of the ICC and another senior employee of the prosecution. ICC staff were looking for US and allied troops and intelligence officials possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden, whose administration has provided crucial military and political support for the Gaza offensive, lifted the sanctions in 2021.

The ICC has 17 ongoing investigations, has issued a total of 42 arrest warrants and detained 21 suspects. Its judges have convicted 10 suspects and released four.

In its early years, the court was criticized for focusing on crimes in Africa. 10 of its investigations are in African countries, but it now has investigations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

WHAT IS ISRAEL'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE NGN?

Israel often raises accusations of bias against international bodies such as the United Nations. The ICC is not a UN body, but admitted the State of Palestine as a member in 2015, a year after the Palestinians accepted the courts' jurisdiction.

The chief prosecutor of the courts at the time announced in 2021 that she was opening an investigation into possible crimes in the Palestinian territory. Netanyahu criticized the decision as hypocritical and anti-Semitic.

Current ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visited Ramallah and Israel in December, meeting Palestinian officials and families of Israelis killed or taken hostage by Hamas militants in the October 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

Khan called Hamas's actions some of the worst international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity, crimes that the ICC was created to address, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Khan said that international humanitarian law must still be applied in the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli military knows the law that must be applied.

WHO ELSE HAS THE ICC ACCUSED?

A year ago after the court issued an order to the Russian President Vladimir Putin with the accusation of responsibility for the kidnapping of children from Ukraine. Russia responded by issuing its own arrest warrants for Khan and ICC judges.

Other high-profile leaders indicted by the court include ousted Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir on charges including genocide in his country's Darfur region. Former Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels shortly after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.