Israeli officials worried about ICC orders: Tensions in the Middle East

CAIRO (AP) The United States increased pressure for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza on Monday as the Secretary of State said a new proposal had been made to Hamas, whose officials were in Cairo talking to Egyptian mediators. Israeli airstrikes killed 26 people in the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah, according to hospital records.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, ahead of a visit to Israel this weekurged Hamas to accept the latest proposal, calling it extremely generous on Israel's part.

Terms were not made public. But according to an Egyptian official and Israeli media, Israel has softened its position, reducing the number of hostages it wants Hamas to release during the initial six-week phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons. .

One question is whether this will be enough to overcome Hamas' concerns about the second phase of the ceasefire.

Hamas has demanded assurances that an eventual release of all hostages would bring a complete end to Israel's nearly seven-month offensive on Gaza and a withdrawal of its troops from the devastated territory. Israel has offered only an extended pause, vowing to resume its offensive once it ends. The issue has repeatedly stymied the efforts of US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators during months of talks.

Some Israeli commentators described Israel as at a crossroads: Go for a deal with a possible end to the war, bringing benefits that could include normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, or press ahead with plans including an attack on Rafah with hope to crush Hamas and risk international isolation.

Israel's closest ally, the United States and others, have repeatedly warned against an offensive in Rafah, saying it would lead to an increase in casualties and worsening of a humanitarian disaster. More than 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people.

Overnight and into Monday morning, Israeli strikes leveled at least three homes where extended Palestinian families had gathered. The dead included nine women and six children, one of them just five days old, according to hospital records and an Associated Press reporter.

Everyone was sleeping in their beds, said Mahmoud Abu Taha, whose cousin was killed with his wife and one-year-old baby in a house where at least 10 died. They have nothing to do with anything.

Egypt has stepped up efforts to broker a ceasefire deal in hopes of averting an attack on Rafah, on Gaza's border with Egypt.

An Egyptian official said Israel has reduced the number of hostages it wants to release in the first phase, from previous requests for 40. He did not specify the new number. Israeli media said it is now demanding the release of 33 hostages in exchange for the release of some 900 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is believed to be holding around 100 Israelis in Gaza.

Israel has also shown flexibility in allowing residents to return to northern Gaza, the Egyptian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal talks.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or Israeli officials.

Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a halt to the war in exchange for the release of hostages and says an offensive in Rafah is crucial to destroying the militants after their October 7 attacks on Israel that sparked the fighting. His government could be threatened if he agrees to a deal, as hardline cabinet members call for an attack on Rafah.

At the same time, Netanyahu faces pressure to reach a deal from the families of the hostages.

On Monday, the families of the two hostages Keith Siegel and Omri Miran urged both sides to reach a deal, days after Hamas released a video showing the men.

I appeal to Sinwar, please approve this agreement. And to the (Israeli) cabinet members, please approve any deal, said Omri's father, Dany Miran, referring to Yehiya Sinwar, the senior Hamas official in Gaza. He spoke at a press conference in a Tel Aviv square where supporters of hostage families regularly hold rallies.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials appeared increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court might issue arrest warrants against the country's leaders.

It was not clear what caused the concerns. The ICC launched a investigation three years ago into possible war crimes committed by Israeli and Palestinian militants since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. The investigation is also looking into Israeli construction of settlements in occupied territory that Palestinians want for a future state.

There was no comment from the court on Monday, and gave no indication orders in this case are inevitable.

But Israel's Foreign Ministry said late Sunday that it had informed Israeli missions of rumors that orders could be issued against senior political and military officials. Netanyahu said Friday that Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right to self-defense.

Neither Israel nor the United States accept the ICC's jurisdiction, but any order could put Israeli officials at risk of arrest in other countries. They would also serve as a major rebuke of Israel's actions at a time when Pro-Palestinian protests have spread across American college campuses.

The International Court of Justice, a special body, is investigating if Israel has committed acts of genocide in the ongoing war in Gaza, with any decision expected to take years. Israel has denied allegations of wrongdoing and accused both international courts of bias.

In the Hamas-led offensive on October 7, militants attacked army bases and farming communities across southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages. Israel's air, sea and ground offensive in Gaza has killed at least 34,488 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its report.

Israel blames Hamas for the high number of civilian casualties because the militants fight from densely populated areas. The military says it has killed over 12,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has driven about 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes and pushed northern Gaza. on the brink of starvation.

___

Associated Press writers Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington and Matthew Lee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war