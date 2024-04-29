The soldier accuses the senior officer of making disparaging comments about the commanders and allies





Military police have charged a senior officer with disparaging and disloyal comments about Canada's military leaders and NATO allies while serving abroad. In a brief statement released Monday, the Department of National Defense (DND) says Col. Robert Kearney, assistant chief of staff of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in Innsworth, United Kingdom, has been charged with five counts of “conduct prejudicial to the good”. order and discipline” according to Article 129 of the National Defense Act. The charges came after military police received a complaint last fall at the detachment in Geilenkirchen, Germany. The offenses allegedly took place in the United Kingdom and Romania. The first offense allegedly occurred in December 2021 and four subsequent offenses ranged from January 2023 to November 2023, the DND statement said. Former Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Kearney, an Afghan war veteran who served as a strategic adviser to former Defense Chief of Staff Jonathan Vance, was known in military circles for his sharp and clear-eyed assessments of complex military and leadership issues. The matter will be dealt with under the military justice system. The defense department has declined to comment on the specifics of what Kearney allegedly said and who was offended. Kearney would not comment on the allegations. His lawyer also declined to comment. The fact that the case is being prosecuted under Section 129 of the NDA is worth mentioning, say military law experts. It is a service-wide violation that has been rarely used since June 2022, when the military justice system was overhauled. Although prolific on social media, Kearney's posts were mostly personal, and when he did comment about the military or allies, it was with congratulatory notes wishing the various units a happy anniversary. He expressed concern in 2022 after serving members of the Canadian military, including senior leadership, gave a standing ovation to a speech at the Institute of Defense Associations annual Vimy dinner at the Conference of a Retired General. Former Lt. Gen. Michel Maisonneuve said Canada had lost its way and railed against the “culture of cancellation,” vigilantism and the media. Kearney responded on Facebook saying the annual gala was “tainted with arrogance, self-righteousness and not in keeping with the humility and spirit of the event”. He went on to say that he hoped that “people who have worn/wear the uniform, past and present, will not think that all senior leaders support arrogance and hubris displayed, rather than being humble, grateful and humble in such a forum.also hope more seniors (retired and serving) will speak up in future.

