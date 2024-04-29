The government makes the next set of key changes to improve biosecurity at the UK's trade border

Today the government is making fundamental changes to the way the UK imports food, animal and plant products in order to improve our biosecurity.

Products that pose a medium risk to our biosecurity will now be subject to identity and physical checks, which test for pests and diseases that could affect the safety of our food and damage our natural environment. Checks include visual inspections and temperature readings of goods.

Also, high-risk goods will now be checked at the border, where previously they were checked at destination.

These controls will help identify public health issues such as salmonella and build on existing safeguards that identify diseases such as African Swine Fever, which is widespread in some countries across Europe and can be devastating to farms. ours of pigs.

Until now, most goods from the EU – apart from higher-risk items such as live animals and high-risk plants – have entered the UK without checks. This was always intended to be a temporary measure to give businesses time to adjust to any future changes.

Now, after consulting with thousands of UK and EU stakeholders, including representative business organizations and trade associations representing a wide breadth of industry, the government is implementing controls to ensure that the products we import are as safe.

Today the government is also launching two new world-leading pilots, which will test whether businesses can carry out checks far from the border and whether new technologies combined with business data can provide assurances that enable us to deliver further benefits for industry, such as possible reduction of controls. These pilots will always strive to ensure that our high standards of biosecurity and food safety continue to be met.

The changes being implemented today are part of the Border Targets Operating Model, a new set of risk-based global border controls. The first set of changes was successfully implemented this January with rapid uptake by the industry.

Border Target's operating model is designed to minimize costs for merchants and consumers. Government analysis estimates that traders will save around £520 million a year under the new model compared to our original post-Brexit proposals, while the inflationary impacts on food for consumers will be less than 0.2 percentage points over a 3-year period.

The cost of the model is negligible compared to the impact of a large outbreak of a plant or animal disease on the economy. For example, the 2001 outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease cost 12.8 billion in 2022 prices, of which 4.5 billion were government costs and 8.5 billion were private sector costs. Similarly, Ash Dieback arrived in the UK in 2014 and has a projected cost of £15bn over the next century.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, said:

It is essential that we introduce these global risk-based controls to improve UK biosecurity. We cannot continue with temporary measures that leave the UK open to disease threats and could cause significant damage to our livelihoods, our economy and our farming industry. We have listened to all parts of the industry every step of the way and will continue to support them to implement these changes as best as possible. We are also doing a lot to bring technology to the frontier and are constantly piloting new ideas and systems with industry input.

Biosecurity Minister Lord Douglas-Miller said:

Britain's new border controls will help to ensure nations are protected against the real threat of plant and animal diseases. This will not only help protect our farmers and villages from pests and invasive diseases, but will also cement our position as a trading partner – providing confidence and security in our exports. This has only been possible by working closely with businesses to design and implement one of the most advanced border systems in the world – which can keep goods flowing and provide vital protection.

Professor Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, said:

We continue to face the threat of imported animal and plant diseases and our new border controls will help to protect the UK and our trading partners from the serious economic, health and environmental damage of a potential outbreak. Our proportionate risk-based approach uses the latest technology so that we can effectively strengthen our biosecurity while continuing to trade with the rest of the world.

Marco Forgione, Director General of the Institute of Export and International Trade, said:

BTOM's aim is to deliver a world-leading digital border system for the UK. Today is the next stage of the UK's border transformation, introducing risk-based compliance checks and opening up access to simplified procedures for a wider range of products, will help the UK build much more resilient supply chains and anti-fragile. It is clear from our discussions with businesses here, in the EU and overseas that engagement with them is essential to delivering the tremendous benefits of a modern border for consumers and the wider UK economy.

