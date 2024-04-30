International
SIU Automotive student to show skills in international competition
Nathan Bulthuis, a junior in automotive technology at SIU Carbondale's School of Automotive, stands with a string of transmissions. Bulthuis will represent the United States at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition in September. (Photo by SIU Carbondale University Communications and Marketing)
April 29, 2024
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Since he was a child, Nathan Bulthuis has been “taking things apart and working with my hands”. This insight will allow Bulthuis, a junior at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale School of Automotiveto show his skills on an international stage this fall.
Bulthuis will represent the United States in automotive technology at 2024 World Skills Competition, September 10-15, in Lyon, France. The 47th annual competition is expected to bring more than 1,500 contenders from more than 65 countries to take part in 62 skills challenges, including building and construction technology, creative arts and fashion, manufacturing, engineering, transport and logistics . He is one of nine members — the only one in automotive technology — on the WorldSkills USA 2024 team.
“Being selected for the United States WorldSkills team is an amazing opportunity to represent not only the country, but also SIU Carbondale in international competition,” said Bulthuis. “It also provides a great opportunity to learn about other cultures and other strategies for designing and servicing vehicles.”
Bulthuis, who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in automotive technology in May 2025, transferred to SIU Carbondale last fall after earning an associate degree in automotive service technology from Joliet Junior College. The Lockport Township High School graduate from Homer Glen was the Illinois state gold medalist in the spring of 2023 and won the national title in automotive service technology in August representing Illinois, just before classes started at SIU.
Bulthuis said his first experiences working on cars were with his father doing small jobs like changing brakes and oil. He took his first official automotive class when he was a sophomore in high school.
“That's when I started thinking about a career in the automotive industry,” he said.
Training for the international stage
Capturing the previous two titles helped Bulthuis “understand how I react to the pressure and stress of competition. The competition also helped me understand the areas I need to focus on in my training.”
The competition in France will consist of five sections spread over three days and is “designed to test almost every skill a technician would use, especially the diagnostic process, attention to detail and time management,” Bulthuis said.
Over winter break, Bulthuis went to Pittsburg (Kansas) State University to train with the automotive instructors there “who walked me through several stations that were set up to mimic the WorldSkills competition as closely as possible,” Bulthuis said. He will also work closely with Drew Croxell, SIU's program director, to develop and execute a training plan to help prepare.
'Easy choice' to attend SIU
After graduating from Joliet Junior College, attending SIU Carbondale's nationally renowned automotive program was an “easy choice,” Bulthuis said.
“As much as I loved working on cars, it wasn't something I wanted to do every day for the next 40 years,” he said. “Participating in the automotive program at SIU Carbondale provided more opportunities in the management and corporate side of the automotive industry.
“The SIU Automotive program has certainly lived up to its well-deserved reputation as one of the best schools for automotive technology. There have been many opportunities presented by pursuing the automotive program at SIU and I look forward to exploring all the opportunities offered.”
Croxell said Bulthuis is “talented, sharp and driven to succeed in the competition and represent SIU Automotive.”
SIU's competitive admissions program has 310 students. Each year, dozens of transfer students with completed associate degrees seek to continue at SIU for their bachelor's degree. The caliber of students the program receives “means our unique four-year automotive degree is attracting top talent statewide and nationally,” Croxell said.
“We have the reputation of being the best program in the country, and those striving to be their best will often look to our program for its rich educational experiences and career opportunities.”
(Editor's note: Bulthuis is pronounced Bul-tice)
|
