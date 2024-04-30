Sarah Lawsky appointed an International Chair of INRIA, 2024-2028





Sarah Lawsky, Stanford Clinton Sr. and Zylpha Kilbride Clinton, professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, has been named an international chair by a French national research institute. The French National Institute for Research in Science and Digital Technology (Inria) facilitates world-class research and innovation through its multidisciplinary programs, allowing researchers to collaborate with industrial partners as well as academic colleagues around the world. Many congratulations to Professor Sarah Lawsky for the well-deserved honor of being appointed International Chair at Inria, said Dean Hari Osofsky. Her recent interdisciplinary fellowship has had such an impact and I am excited for what she and her partners at Inria will develop through their continued highly innovative collaborative work at Catala. We are very grateful for Professor Lawskys excellent contributions and leadership. The International Chair Program was created to support scientists for extended stays with Inria research teams in France. From 2024 to 2028, Lawsky will spend several months of each year in Paris, France, to continue work on Catala, a programming language she is helping to develop as part of a team led by Denis Merigoux, a French computer scientist based in Inria. Catala is a workable and functional approach to codifying tax law that provides more transparent formalization and can potentially hold government more accountable than the current set of forms and worksheets. I am deeply grateful to Inria for this opportunity and look forward to continuing the development of Catala with the fantastic team of Dr. Merigouxs, Lawsky said. At Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Lawsky teaches federal income tax, partnership taxation and tax policy. Her research focuses on tax law and the application of formal logic and artificial intelligence to law. She has held several leadership roles at Northwestern Pritzker Law, most recently as Associate Dean of the Law School. Prior to joining Northwestern Pritzker Law in 2016, Lawsky taught at UC Irvine School of Law and George Washington University School of Law, and as an adjunct at the LL.M. program. Before beginning her teaching career, she practiced tax law in New York. Lawsky received her BA from the University of Chicago, her JD from Yale Law School, her LL.M. in taxation from the NYU School of Law, and her Ph.D. in philosophy from the Department of Logic and Philosophy of Science at UC Irvine. Read more about Sarah Lawsky's work at Catala.

