One of the world's biggest humanitarian crises is unfolding in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Canada and others must respond

Amidst a frightening number of high-profile international emergencies that have received global attention in recent months, a massive humanitarian crisis has caused widespread suffering in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the past two years, seemingly out of sight for most of the world. .

As of March 2022, it is estimated 1.6 million people who live near the country's borders with Rwanda and Uganda have been displaced by a resurgent conflict involving a number of different armed groups. The immediate cause for this was the re-emergence of a group known as M23 in late 2021, which has since been fighting other armed groups, including the DRC's national armed forces, and gaining significant numbers. the territory. This escalation of violence marks a new phase in a complex pre-existing conflict that had driven many more people across eastern DRC from their homes, resulting in an estimated 5.6 million people overall being displaced by groups armed in the eastern provinces including 2.5 million in North Kivu province alone, which has been the epicenter of the current fighting.

A failure of the international community to respond

The high levels of violence and displacement occurring in North Kivu (and the neighboring provinces of South Kivu and Ituri) are already a major crisis. The lack of any kind of adequate international response to the situation now facing civilians in eastern DRC has created an overwhelming humanitarian catastrophe that now goes beyond just conflict.

Doctors Without Borders/Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF) was already providing emergency humanitarian medical assistance throughout eastern DRC before the latest escalation of the conflict. In 2022, MSF 2022 teams significantly increased activities to meet the massive increase in humanitarian needs. We continue to witness firsthand the impact of fighting and the world's failure to respond. In 2023, MSF conducted 1.5 million medical consultations in North and South Kivu, including 557,000 emergency consultations under new programs launched in response to the evolving crisis.

What we are witnessing is a shocking reminder of the international community's apparent lack of interest in an emergency that is causing tremendous suffering and putting millions of lives at risk. People fleeing violence have arrived in large numbers at formal and informal sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across North Kivu, including hundreds of thousands who have sought refuge in IDP camps outside the city of Goma, the capital of the province, where many international NGOs and UN agencies maintain offices. This is exactly the kind of mass emergency that the international humanitarian system made up of many of those same NGOs and agencies exists to respond to by providing water, sanitation, food distribution, shelter, protection and other essentials.

The lack of a humanitarian response is adding to the suffering of the people

And yet living conditions in these countries are appalling, with little or no access to clean water for drinking or sanitation, inadequate and overcrowded latrines, severely inadequate access to food, and high exposure to violence, especially sexual violence. The situation is even worse in many displacement sites further from Goma, where many more people remain confined with nowhere else to go and where MSF often finds itself virtually alone in its efforts to meet humanitarian needs.

These conditions lead directly to what MSF teams are witnessing directly through our medical activities: increased malnutrition, especially for children under the age of five; outbreaks of deadly diseases, including cholera and measles, exacerbated by a lack of access to clean water; and persons seeking care for trauma caused by violence. Most alarming of all have been the high levels of sexual violence occurring not only in the conflict zones of eastern DRC, but in the camps where people have sought refuge. In 2023, MSF teams provided medical care to more than 25,000 survivors of sexual violence in the DRC; at some point last May, MSF teams handled 70 SV cases per day only in the camps of Goma, a number that is assumed to be much higher in reality when unreported cases are taken into account.

Too little, too late

All this leads directly to the lack of humanitarian response to this emergency, despite the presence of many agencies whose responsibility it is to meet these types of needs. The failure is not with those organizations, many of which, along with MSF, are doing all they can with the resources they have. The problem is a lack of funding: the international humanitarian system, including the UN agencies that must lead these responses, depend almost entirely on donor governments, including Canada, to fund their humanitarian aid activities. When a new and acute emergency like this arises, it requires an additional allocation of resources so as not to detract from all other urgently needed activities already underway.

This funding, however, has not been forthcoming and people in eastern DRC have essentially been left to fend for themselves. There have been some efforts to scale up the humanitarian response around Goma, but even when considering the complexity of the context (which is taking place in the midst of a violent and dynamic conflict), it has largely been too little too late, even as needs continue to grow. . So far, the international community has failed to treat this as the urgent humanitarian crisis that it is.

Canada's support is needed

This is why MSF has publicly called on Canada to prioritize this emergency. Last October thousands of our supporters sent LETTERS to members of parliament and government officials demanding that Canada immediately allocate additional humanitarian aid funding to this crisis. In January, we launched a Parliamentary petition urging Canada to increase its humanitarian assistance to the DRC in 2024 to levels in recent years in order to help aid agencies meet additional needs. We have also noticed how a country with one The Feminist Politics of International AidCanada in particular must prioritize a crisis in which women and girls are at such significant risk, particularly as a result of sexual and gender-based violence.

Indeed, Canada seems to be paying attention. On April 11, the Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced a series of Canadian funding initiatives in the DRC, including $27 million to humanitarian partners to help meet the life-saving needs of crisis-affected populations. But it remains unclear whether this will amount to the full increase in additional humanitarian funding that this crisis requires (the federal government has until June to formally respond to MSF's parliamentary petition). And until not only Canada, but also other donor governments acknowledge the extent of this emergency and take the necessary steps to address it, the people of eastern DRC will continue to experience a dual crisis, suffering from a lack of access to basic needs such as food. , water and shelter in addition to the trauma caused by the conflict itself.

MSF cannot do it alone

For its part, MSF, which as an independent organization funded by private donations does not depend on governments to fund its activities, will continue to increase our response to meet whatever needs we can in eastern DRC. (Although MSF receives some funding from the Canadian government for its work in other parts of the DRC, in order to maintain widespread recognition of our independence, neutrality and impartiality in such a conflict-affected context, we accept no government funding for work in North or South Kivu).

This includes providing care for wounded civilians, therapeutic nutrition programs for children experiencing malnutrition, and treatment for survivors of sexual violence. We are also providing water and sanitation services and responding to outbreaks of cholera, measles and other diseases.

But we can't do it alone. We and, more importantly, the affected civilians in eastern DRC urgently need the world's help. We cannot turn our backs on so many people deprived of basic human needs for survival. It's time for Canada and other governments to act.