Developed countries are accused of bowing to lobbyists in plastic pollution talks plastic
Activists are blaming developed countries for capitulating at the last minute to pressure from fossil fuel and industry lobbyists and slowing progress towards the first global treaty to reduce plastic waste.
Delegates ended talks in Ottawa, Canada, late Monday without agreement on a proposal for global reductions in $712 billion (610 billion) plastic production industry by 2040 to tackle the twin issues of plastic waste and huge carbon emissions.
They agreed to hold more discussions ahead of the final summit on the treaty in Busan, South Korea, in November.
But two years later a historic deal in Nairobi to create a global treaty to reduce plastic waste, delegates said countries were simply wasting time. A proposal by Peru and Rwanda to tackle the scale of plastic production for the first time to cut waste was backed by 29 countries including Australia, Denmark, Nigeria, Portugal, the Netherlands and Nigeria, who signed a statement, Ura to Busan, calling on all delegates to ensure that plastic production is addressed.
The UK and US did not support the proposal to reduce plastic production.
Juliet Kabera, director general of Rwanda's environmental management authority, said: Rwanda's vision for the treaty is to achieve sustainable plastic production. We need a science-based global target to measure our collective actions.
But as talks began on Monday night, there was no agreement to put plastics production at the heart of the treaty.
David Azoulay, director of environmental health at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), said that while a handful of countries had taken a stand to keep the ambitious proposals alive, most countries accepted a last-minute compromise that played into benefits of petrostates and industry impacts.
“Since the beginning of the negotiations, we have known that we must cut plastic production to pass a treaty that fulfills the promise made two years ago,” he said. In Ottawa, we saw many countries rightly asserting that it is important for the treaty to address the production of primary plastic polymers.
But when it came time to go beyond issuing empty statements and fight for work to support the development of an effective intersessional agenda, we saw the same developed member states that claim to be leading the world towards a world free of plastic pollution, abandon any claim. as soon as the biggest polluters look away.
The US has been singled out for criticism for stalling talks on cutting plastic production.
The United States must stop pretending to be a leader and own up to the failure it has created here, said Carroll Muffett, president of CIEL. When the world's largest exporter of oil and gas, and one of the biggest architects of the plastic boom, says it will ignore plastic production at the expense of the health, rights and lives of its own people, the world listens.
He said that despite the alert at the G7 summit this month to commit to reducing plastic production, in Ottawa, the US failed to follow through on its promises.
The failure to follow through on ambitious cuts in plastics production came as a record number of fossil fuel and petrochemical lobbyists attended the summit in Canada.
Graham Forbes, head of Greenpeace's delegation to the global plastics treaty negotiations, said: The world is burning and member states are wasting time and opportunity. We saw some progress, aided by the continued efforts of countries such as Rwanda, Peru and the signatories of the Busan Bridge Declaration in efforts to reduce plastic production.
However, compromises were made on the outcome, which ignored cuts to plastics production, further distancing us from reaching a treaty that science and justice require.
Rich Gower, a senior economist at the NGO Tearfund, said: An ambitious and effective treaty is still possible, but negotiations are on a knife's edge: time is short and strong opposition remains from the petrochemical industry and associated states. even as their products pile up on street corners and in waterways around the world.
Petrochemical industry representatives said they were committed to a global treaty to cut plastic waste. But they opposed reductions in plastics production, an industry worth $712 billion in 2023.
Chris Jahn, council secretary of the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), speaking on behalf of the industry group Global Partners for Plastics Circularity, said: Our industry is fully committed to a legally binding agreement that all countries can sign. join that ends plastic pollution. without eliminating the massive societal benefits that plastics provide for a healthier and more sustainable world. We will continue to support governments' efforts by bringing science-based and constructive solutions that leverage the innovations and technical expertise of our industry.
