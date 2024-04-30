Children's Hospital reaches milestone as construction reaches full height





Randwick's new children's hospital building has reached full height, with the milestone celebrated with a special rooftop event. Sydney Children's Hospital Phase 1 and Minderoo Comprehensive Children's Cancer Center (SCH1/MCCCC) will combine expanded clinical, research and educational facilities, including a new neuroscience center to support patients like Austin. In September 2022, Austin suffered a spontaneous spinal cord injury while jogging, causing rapid onset of paraplegia. “I was at a track and field carnival and I just finished the race. I was warming up and I had a sudden pain,” Austin said. “It was really scary and it was completely unexpected.” “You have to stay positive. There's always someone worse than you; that's all you can do,” Austin added. The now 15-year-old underwent nearly two months of medical treatment and occupational and physical therapy, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which helped him reach the incredible milestone of being able to walk again. Ever grateful for Austin's treatment, the family said the improved facilities would benefit many families like theirs. “You end up living outside the hospital, so any added convenience, space, somewhere for parents to shower, for your family to have a meal together and outside green space would help with recovery,” said Austin's mother, Nerida. “We are fortunate to have world-class healthcare practitioners, but when you give them world-class facilities, the level of healthcare delivery and research goes to the next level,” added Austin's father, Craig. The neuroscience center will give patients better access to evidence-based, research-led care in an environment where clinicians, researchers and allied health teams collaborate. The 12-story building is on track for completion in late 2025 and will include: A new and improved pediatric intensive care unit

A new and larger pediatric emergency department

A new short-stay medical unit

A new virtual care center and hospital command center – KidsHQ

Hospital unit for medical, surgical and sleep studies

A day cancer center and inpatient unit, along with a dedicated bone marrow transplant unit

Co-located laboratories to support Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Center research, education and training

A new hospital pharmacy for children

Improved parenting amenities, including an Aboriginal gathering space and overnight and oncology bereavement rooms

Education and training spaces. Federal Health Minister Mark Butler joined NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and other dignitaries for the traditional building ceremony marking the building's full height. “This is about significantly improving health outcomes for children and their families by providing them with the highest level of care,” Mr Park said. “There has been extensive consultation to develop this new building, with over 1,000 people involved, to ensure we provide a space that feels like home for families facing their most difficult times.” The $658 million project has seen the Federal and NSW Governments partner with the Children's Cancer Institute, the Sydney Children's Hospital Network, including the Children's Cancer Center and UNSW Sydney. The Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, the Minderoo Foundation and the Children's Cancer Institute have also made significant philanthropic contributions.

