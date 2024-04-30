20th anniversary of EU membership doubles GDP per capita for eight EBRD-invested economies

May 1, 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the EU membership of the eight economies where EBRD invests

GDP per capita in these countries almost doubled as a share of Germany's GDP per capita between 2003 and 2023

Deep integration into European and global supply chains supported an “EU membership bonus”, meaning faster growth in living standards than seen in other economies

1 May 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the accession to the EU of eight economies where the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invests – the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. They were followed by Bulgaria and Romania in 2007 and Croatia in 2013.

A new EBRD study examines the experience of these eight countries in terms of income convergence, comparing their progress with that observed in other economies at similar levels of development that did not join the European Union. It also looks at the gains in terms of health and life satisfaction over the last 20 years, following on from the analysis in the last Transition Report. Further analysis will be presented in the upcoming Regional Economic Outlook, which will be launched on 15 May.

EU membership led to rapid growth in per capita income. Using Germany as a comparator, GDP per capita in the member countries in 2004 increased, as a share of Germany, from 26 percent in 2003 to 50 percent by 2023 (at market exchange rates). Lower-income economies tended to enjoy faster income convergence: Bulgaria and Romania, which joined the EU in 2007, tripled their per capita income as part of Germany during this period.

This performance is evident when compared to the speed with which other emerging markets at similar levels of development are converging with advanced economies. Of the 24 percentage points of growth observed by the member countries over 20 years, 10 of them are shared with other emerging markets with similar characteristics, while the remaining 14 percentage points can be thought of as an “EU membership bonus”.

This bonus of EU membership was facilitated by rapid growth in exports relative to GDP as these economies became deeply integrated into European and global supply chains. In contrast, exports to GDP have been generally flat among benchmark economies over the past 20 years.