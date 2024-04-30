International
What is the International Criminal Court and why it has worried Israeli officials | News, Sports, Jobs
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Israeli officials seem increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for the country's leaders more than six months after the Israel-Hamas war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in general terms on Friday about ICC action against Israeli troops and officials, and Israel's foreign ministry has said it is also following up on reports of pending actions.
The ICC was created more than a decade ago to address impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other serious crimes when states fail to prosecute them. Without a police force, the ICC relies on member states to arrest suspects.
Netanyahu said on the social platform X on Friday that Israel “It will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right to self-defense.”
“While the ICC will not affect Israel's actions, it would set a dangerous precedent. he wrote.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said late Sunday that it had informed missions abroad “rumors” that the court can order the arrest of senior Israeli political and military officials. The ministry did not provide a source for the rumours.
In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, the court's prosecutor's office declined to comment in detail.
WHAT IS THE ICC?
The ICC's 124 member states signed a 2002 treaty called the Rome Statute. Dozens of countries have not signed and do not accept the court's jurisdiction over war crimes, genocide and other crimes. They include Israel, the United States, Russia and China.
The ICC becomes involved when nations are unable or unwilling to prosecute crimes on their own territory. Israel argues that it has a functioning judicial system, and disputes over a nation's ability or willingness to prosecute have fueled past disputes between the court and individual countries.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump imposed economic and travel sanctions on the ICC prosecutor and another senior prosecutor's office official. ICC staff were examining US and allied troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden, whose administration has provided crucial military and political support for the Gaza offensive, lifted the sanctions in 2021.
The ICC has 17 ongoing investigations, has issued a total of 42 arrest warrants and detained 21 suspects. Its judges have convicted 10 suspects and released four.
In its early years, the court was criticized for focusing on crimes in Africa – 10 of its investigations are in African countries – but now there are investigations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.
WHAT IS ISRAEL'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE NGN?
Israel often raises accusations of bias against international bodies such as the United Nations. The ICC is not a UN body, but a recognized one “State of Palestine” as a member in 2015, a year after the Palestinians accepted the court's jurisdiction.
The court's chief prosecutor at the time announced in 2021 that she was opening an investigation into possible crimes in the Palestinian territory. Netanyahu criticized the decision as hypocritical and anti-Semitic.
Current ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visited Ramallah and Israel in December, meeting Palestinian officials and families of Israelis killed or taken hostage by Hamas militants in the October 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
Khan called the actions of Hamas “some of the most serious international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity, crimes that the ICC was created to deal with.” and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
Khan said this “International humanitarian law must still be applied” in the Israel-Hamas war and “The Israeli army knows the law that must be enforced.”
WHO ELSE HAS THE ICC ACCUSED?
A year ago after the court issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the charge of responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. Russia responded by issuing its own arrest warrants for Khan and ICC judges.
Other high-profile leaders indicted by the court include ousted Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir on charges that include genocide in his country's Darfur region. Former Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels shortly after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2024/04/what-is-the-international-criminal-court-and-why-it-has-israeli-officials-worried/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is the International Criminal Court and why it has worried Israeli officials | News, Sports, Jobs
- It's a… – Republic World
- REPORTING. Xi Jinping at Pic-du-Midi: “People talk about it anyway because we don’t know anything,” we laugh Bagnres-de-Bigorre
- Jose Moran Named Outstanding Sustainability Leader by Crain's Chicago Business | Writing
- A busy table tennis year
- Bahrain Investcorp acquires NSEIT, the digital division of the National Stock Exchange of India
- Embracing technology: How coffee companies can expand their reach while maintaining their brand identity
- The consequences of Ankara's adventurism
- Abu Dhabi-backed group ends takeover bid for Telegraph
- RTL 5minutes – AI infrastructure: Microsoft CEO promises $1.7 billion in AI and cloud investments in Indonesia
- Ireland-UK asylum seekers row: Irish PM insists Westminster must respect current deal | political news
- Anna May Wong: 13 Facts About Her Pioneering Hollywood Career