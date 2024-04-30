News from ARAC International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation





ARAC MLA Signatories

Following the recent decision of the ARAC MLA Group, ARAC has 5 MLA Signatories as follows: New member ARAC: Syrian Arab Organization for Standardization and Metrology (SASMO) Significant growth in the membership of the Arab Accreditation Cooperation (ARAC) has been achieved with the admission of the Syrian Arab Organization for Standardization and Metrology (SASMO) as an ARAC associate member in December 2023. This new membership was approved after a 30-day vote. and the review period by the ARAC Executive Committee and members of the ARAC General Assembly. SASMO's mission is to develop the national infrastructure in the field of standardization, metrology, conformity assessment and accreditation. ARAC now has 23 members covering 21 Arab countries (Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen). Capacity and Refresh ARAC Peer Evaluators Training Course, 8 – 9 December 2023 This workshop aimed to review changes in EA and ILAC/IAF requirements, share experience among evaluators in order to maintain best practices and introduce improvements in procedures. The training, based on presentations and group work, mainly covered the following points: IAF/ILAC Frequently Asked Questions on the Interpretation of ISO/IEC 17011:2017 (Team Member's Perspective) Critical steps in the ARAC MLA process Preparation for peer review

Selection of OVKs for testimony Document review Selection of files for review Office assessment week planning (file review, interview with NAB staff) Office assessment

What is expected from ARAC MLAG Documentation and forms applicable to ILAC&IAF and ARAC peer reviews Use of ARAC forms and reports used in the peer review process and ARAC's IT reviewer and peer review management system Lessons learned from the previous ILAC&IAF Peer Evaluation of ARAC Examples on the implementation of ISO/IEC 17011:2017 requirements IAF/ILAC Frequently Asked Questions on the Interpretation of ISO/IEC 17011:2017 (Team Member's Perspective) Identifying findings from case studies Evaluation of findings Using the ARAC checklist Using the self-assessment report

All participants were given the opportunity to participate in case studies and group exercises provided during the workshop days and followed by group discussions and representative presentation form. Regional transition workshops: PTP (February 27-29, 2024) and FSMS CBs (March 20-21, 2024)

In continuation of the publication of new versions of ISO/IEC 17043:2023 Conformity assessment General requirements for the competence of proficiency testing providers and ISO 22003-1 Food safety, Part 1: Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of competence of food safety management systems and following IAF MD 27 and the resolution passed by ILAC GA allowing a 3-year implementation period from the date of publication of these revised standards, ARAC organized these workshops to assist Accreditation Bodies and ARAC peer assessors to make their transition to the new versions of these standards successful.

These workshops focused on key updates and critical changes, outlining the transition considerations to be taken by the ABs, PTPs and FSMS CBs. The ISO/IEC 17043:2023 workshop also covers statistical methods for use in proficiency testing by interlaboratory comparison according to the ISO 13528:2022 standard. Activities to promote IAF MLA and ILAC MRA: ARAC Stakeholder Community Workshop in Saudi Arabia

The stakeholder awareness workshop took place on 11 December 2023 with the participation of more than 70 participants from the ARAC stakeholder community representing conformity assessment bodies, regulatory authorities, industry and trade associations and consumer associations in KAS .

During this seminar, the participants emphasized the role that ARAC plays in the development of the infrastructure of accreditation and conformity assessment in KAS. This workshop aimed to give KAS stakeholders a better understanding of the value of accreditation and accredited services, and in particular, regulators recognize and accept accredited conformity assessment results covered by the IAF MLA, ILAC MRA and ARAC MLA. Election of new ARAC EC members During the 11th meeting of the ARAC General Assembly, which was held in December 2023, in Riyadh, KSA, the election of the new Chairman, Vice Chairman, Committee Chairmen and members of the Executive Committee was made and the results of the elections were as lower: Mr. Adel Alkeaid from the Saudi Accreditation Center [SAAC]ASK, elected Chairman of ARAC

Ms. Lana Marashdeh from the Jordanian Accreditation System, Accreditation Unit [JAS-AU]Jordan, elected as Vice Chairman of ARAC

Mr. Brahim Houla from the GCC Accreditation Center [GAC]GCC countries, elected as ARAC MLA Committee and MLA Group Chair

Mr Qasim Al-Shamsi from Emirates International Accreditation Centre [EIAC]United Arab Emirates, elected as Chair of the Capacity Building Committee

Mr. Ali Almarzouq from the Saudi Accreditation Center [SAAC]ASK was elected Chairman of the Commission for Communication and Marketing

Ms. Maryam Alsallaqi from the Emirates National Accreditation System [ENAS]United Arab Emirates, elected as the representative of ARAC Associate members Congratulations to them and our best wishes for successful terms! Posted in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ilac.org/latest_ilac_news/news-from-arac-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos