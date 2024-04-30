The problem of plastic pollution is far from solved as the talks in Ottawa end

Negotiators from around the world wrapped up talks in Ottawa early this morning, far from an agreement that would address the global scourge of plastic pollution.

There is still much work to be done before a meaningful treaty can be reached at the fifth and final round of meetings scheduled for later this year in South Korea.

The Ottawa meeting ended with a commitment to focus on reducing harmful chemicals produced by plastics and making plastic products easier to recycle.

However, there was disagreement over whether to work towards a binding commitment to limit plastic production.

Here's a closer look at what the summit aimed to address, what came out of the Ottawa summit and what's next.

What is at stake?

The plastics negotiations aim to address the vast amount of plastic being produced, the damage it does to the natural world and human health, and how plastics can best be recycled.

Plastic production, which is made mostly from fossil fuels and chemicals, has doubled in the past two decades, from 200 million tons in 2000 to 400 million tons in 2019.

According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

According to UNEP, plastic pollution can alter habitats and the natural world, reducing the ability of ecosystems to adapt to climate change, directly impacting millions of people's livelihoods and food production capabilities.

Only approx nine percent of plastic recycled.

What was agreed

One of the main points of the meeting was that the nations agreed to continue working on the details ahead of the meeting in South Korea. This is known as “intersession work”.

After the previous round of talks, they had not agreed on that step either.

Among the issues on the table are limiting harmful and avoidable plastic products and chemicals, designing products to make them easier to recycle, and creating a plan for financing the final deal.

People take part in a demonstration earlier this month in Ottawa calling for stricter policies regulating plastic pollution. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Inger Andersen, the executive director of the UN Environment Programme, struck a note of optimism as the Ottawa meetings ended, saying in a statement that there was “a clear path to an ambitious agreement”.

She added: “The work, however, is not over. The plastic pollution crisis continues to engulf the world.”

What is missing?

Lisa Gue, national policy manager at the David Suzuki Foundation, said objections from some oil- and plastic-producing nations scuttled a proposal for intersessional discussions on limiting plastic production.

Without such a limit, Gue said in an interview that it is hard to see how the final agreement can be considered a success. She said there's still a chance to include a border if “multiple voices working on the production frontier move those efforts forward.”

Rwanda's representative said negotiators ignored the elephant in the room by not addressing plastic production.

Industry groups are advocating for a treaty that focuses on recycling and reusing plastics, sometimes referred to as “recycling,” rather than limiting production.

The Chemical Industry Association of Canada, which represents plastics manufacturers, said it was pleased with the progress made.

Isabelle Des Chnes, a vice president of the association, said in a statement that the group supports a treaty that “ends plastic pollution while preserving the essential benefits of plastics to drive a more sustainable and lower carbon future.”

What is expected next?

The Ottawa negotiations were the second-to-last meeting before 176 countries are expected to finalize a treaty to tackle plastic waste by treating plastics throughout their life cycle, from production to use and disposal.