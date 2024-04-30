West Point hosts Sandhurst 2024 international military skills competition, USMA cadets win





While 48 teams competed for the top prize at the 2024 Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition on April 26 and 27, two teams battled it out in the final event, The Crucible. When the dust settled from a tough, grueling final event, the US Military Academy Black Team won the title by a whisker over the Royal Military College of Canada – Kingston by two points, 1,715 to 1,713. During the two days of competition, Sandhurst participants came from 10 USMA company teams, USMA Black and Gold teams, 17 international teams representing 15 countries, 16 ROTC teams from across the nation, and three other service academy teams. Hosted by West Point since 1967, the teams competed in a rigorous 36-hour course testing warrior spirit, cohesion and commitment to mission accomplishment. The winning team was selected based on their collective points performance in 15 different events testing physical fitness, military skills, teamwork and leadership. Events included tactical combat casualty care, a grenade assault course, zodiac movement, tactical communications, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear), weapons assembly, functional fitness, M4 rifle and M17 pistol shooting, land navigation, obstacle course, call to fire and The Crucible. The final scores, and teams earning Sandhurst medals to place in the Top 5, were USMA Black (1,715 points), RMC Canada – Kingston (1,713), US Air Force Academy (1,423), Texas A&M University (1,327 ) and USMA Company A-3 Anacondas (1,316). Taking first place, USMA Black earned the Cadet Reginald E. Johnson Saber Plaque Memorial Award. Other award winners included RMC Canada – Kingston receiving the most lethal squad marksmanship award with the highest combined M4 rifle and M17 pistol scores, USMA Black winning the Physical Endurance Award, Company A-3 Anacondas winning the of the US Cadet Corps Sandhurst Performance for the highest scoring US Cadet Command team, RMC Canada – Kingston receives the International Cup for the highest scoring international team and Texas A&M winning the ROTC Cup as the highest scoring ROTC team in the competition. Another award given was for the best squad leader throughout the competition, the Tom Surdyke Leadership Award, presented to A-3 Company Squad Leader and CDT Evan Symes '24. The award honors Tom Surdyke '19, who died in June 2016 trying to rescue a swimmer caught in a rip current at a Long Island beach. While he was a hero and saved the swimmer, he went under and did not survive. Winning the Tom Surdyke Leadership Award was a great honor, Symes said. Tom Surdyke is a model of what sacrifice and doing the right thing looks like, and I look up to him and his legacy. Although it may seem obvious, I really could not have won this award without the help of my team. Read more. Excerpt and image taken from https://www.westpoint.edu.

