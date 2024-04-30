The Albanian calls for a debate on the blocking of misogynistic content on the Internet at the meeting of the national cabinet Violence against women and girls

Anthony Albanese has called for a debate on blocking misogynistic content online ahead of an imminent national cabinet meeting focused on women's safety.

As well as sharing information about high-risk offenders and serial offenders, the federal government has signaled that strengthening violence prevention by focusing on online harm will be a priority at Wednesday's meeting, the first national cabinet of 2024.

But Albanians will also face a push from the Northern Territory for needs-based domestic and family violence funding, adding to calls from the Greens for more money for a 10-year national plan to reduce violence against women and children. theirs.

A spokesman said the Commonwealth's online harm efforts, which will be discussed at the meeting, include tackling violent and misogynistic content and access to age-inappropriate material on social media.

On Tuesday, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Australians were very frustrated about social media algorithms delivering misogynistic content to young people.

She acknowledged that the algorithms that decided what content was shown to users were opaque and regulation had proved a challenge for governments around the world, but said the government was determined to make positive changes in this area.

Guardian Australia understands the government is considering whether reforms to the Internet Safety Act and eSafety commissioners' powers could force social media platforms to block young people from viewing such content.

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said cracking down on misogynistic content online was a debate we needed to have as influencers, including Andrew Tate, were symptomatic of what was a global problem they were dealing with.

We need to be very aware of what is online and the impact it has, Albanese told reporters in Brisbane. Now this is something that is a role for government, but also a role for public discourse.

Using algorithms that can push that kind of material to people is a big concern. It's something I know Michelle [Rowland] is concerned about the debate we should have.

Albanese said he would not prevent discussion in the national cabinet on wider issues of domestic violence, but said any reform would also require a change of attitude, as well as immediate practical action and response.

State and territory leaders, through the Council for Australian Federation chaired by South Australian Peter Malinauskas, will present a paper on their efforts to combat gender-based violence.

Albanese said the meeting would consider ways in which best practice could be replicated, including lessons from Victoria's royal commission into domestic violence.

Malinauskas said he discussed sharing intelligence on perpetrators across jurisdictions with the prime minister as a possible outcome of Wednesday's meeting.

A group of 11 MPs have written calling on the government to consider immediate measures within the justice system where bail laws and intervention orders are failing women, including a national domestic violence register.

On Tuesday, Albanians raised a question about the creation of such a registry, noting that states and territories have primary responsibility for the justice system.

It noted that on average one woman dies every four days and Indigenous women are 7.6 times more likely to die at the hands of a partner or ex-partner than a non-Indigenous woman.

Previously, Albanians opposed a push by the NT government for funding based on family needs and domestic violence.

He told ABC Alice Springs that the federal government had already provided $40 million in additional funding and noted that some of the federally provided GST money is not tied to anything, meaning it could be spent by the NT government on this purpose.

Anthony Albanese responds to the accusation that he lied in the video of the violence against women rally

Despite the indirect push for parole reform, it is seen as an unlikely outcome of the meeting, given the experience in Victoria and warnings from experts that tougher rules had unintended consequences for women, children and Aboriginal people.

Emma Buxton-Namisnyk, a University of New South Wales criminologist who focuses on domestic violence, supported NSW's plan to review whether bail decisions in domestic violence cases should be made by a registrar, but said parole reform could cause unintended consequences and should be undertaken with caution.

We have to be really careful about punitive responses that are announced in haste because they usually disproportionately affect First Nations people and have unintended effects that are not anticipated, she said.

Emma Russell, a La Trobe University expert on crime and justice, advised against any bail law reforms that would have a wide net effect, noting that the Victorian government passed bail law reforms in 2018, which boasted as the toughest in the country. after the Bourke Street massacre in 2017.

Russell said that rather than improving community protection, the move in Victoria trapped some of the most disadvantaged people in a cycle of incarceration, including victims-survivors of domestic and family violence, some of whom were misidentified. as the main aggressors in domestic and domestic violence situations.

The laws were changed after Veronica Nelson died while in custody in 2020 after she was denied bail for a shoplifting offence.

Additional reporting by Eden Gillespie and Benita Kolovos