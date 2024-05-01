News + Media | MIT Center for International Studies

International
April 20, 2024
China rebukes US missile deployment in Indo-Pacific
New Delhi Times
Quote: “The deployment of these land-based missiles in the Pacific is a significant development,” says Eric Heginbotham, a principal research scientist at CIS. “For example, in an invasion of Taiwan, a Chinese amphibious fleet would have to dock at a landing zone in Taiwan. Her location would be known. And these naval strike Tomahawks can go to work, target the fleet and sink part of it,” he told VOA.
April 16, 2024
Quenching South Korea's nuclear ambitions
James D KimEast Asia Forum
South Korea's desire for its nuclear weapons is predicted to wane as war survivors die and generations less war-feared increase their political influence. As a result, nuclear non-proliferation policies can potentially become more effective if the security environment adapts.
April 12, 2024
A refugee's daughter repays kindness by welcoming immigrants
Anjana SankarBoston Globe
Over the past year, thousands migrants have flowed into Massachusetts from a wave of millions fleeing poverty, crime, war or dictatorship in the Caribbean, Ukraine, Latin America and Asia. The influx has overwhelmed the state's emergency housing system, prompting Gov. Maura Healey to urge homeowners to accept boomer families temporarily, writes Anjana Sankar, member of the IWMF Elizabeth Neuffer Center, for Boston Globe.
April 11, 2024
Surviving Without the Bomb: Enhanced Deterrence and the Strategic Use of Non-Nuclear Military Power by US Allies
Harvard Kennedy School Trust Center for Science and International Affairs
On April 11, Jung Jae Kwona PhD candidate in the Security Studies Program, will talk about his research on how the US's non-nuclear allies try to generate deterrence without their nuclear arsenal and a theory to explain and predict their behavior.
April 10, 2024
The MIT-Mexico program fosters cross-border cooperation
Lisa CaponeMIT news
For two decades, MIT-Mexico has funded student internships and teaching, as well as faculty research collaborations.
April 8, 2024
CIS awards 13 summer research grants
Thirteen doctoral students in international affairs at MIT were awarded summer research grants, covering fieldwork-related travel costs of up to $4,000. Natasha Ansari and Olivia Houck were honored with the fifth annual Guillemin Award. The Center is pleased to support the work of an outstanding and diverse group from across the Institute.
March 31, 2024
The false promise of nuclear deterrence for postwar Ukrainian security
Matthew EvangelistaLawfare
Ford International Professor of Political Science Barry Posen referred to in this Lawfare article on how post-war Ukraine must avoid tying its security to nuclear weapons – its own or NATO's – and instead ensure that its conventional forces are robust and defense-oriented.
March 26, 2024
How a murder in Boston that didn't happen made national news in India
Anjana SankarBoston Globe
Reporting by our member Elizabeth Neuffer 2024.
March 25, 2024
Podcast: The Social Science of War: Why Defense Reform in Ukraine is Essential
Alexandra ChinchillaModern Warfare Institute at West Point
Polina BeliakovaRussian Foreign Policy and National Security Fellow in the Security Studies Program discusses the war in Ukraine with Alexandra Chinchilla on the Social Science of War podcast.
March 25, 2024
Building operations for Africa's most valuable technology
Andrew the manMIT Sloan School of Management
MISTI-African alumna Awa Koné always wanted to get involved in Africa's buzzing business ecosystem. Since the beginning of 2020, she has been doing just that at fintech startup Flutterwave.
