The bus driver represents Metro Transit as the first woman to compete on international bus routes





The nation's best bus drivers are currently competing internationally, and that includes Minnesota Metro Transit driver Jeanne. She is in Portland, Ore., for the American Public Transportation Associations International Bus Roadeo. Metro Transit said Jeanne is the first woman to compete in the international competition and became the first woman ever to win the Bus Roadeo last year. Jeanne has worked for Metro Transit for 24 years. She did her first roadeo in 2006 and immediately, she was hooked. Internationally, there are 11 different obstacles where drivers are timed. The idea is to wander around and try not to hit anything. It's definitely a lot of fun, but very challenging, she said. It's a fun, friendly competition between our associates and it just keeps you coming back because you want to do better. MPR News is your trusted source for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, bold journalism and authentic conversation to everyone — without walls or barriers. Your gift makes a difference. In 2014, Jeanne was the first woman to settle in the state. She set herself a goal that she wanted to be the first woman from Metro Transit to go to the international competition. Ten years later, she achieved it. Metro Transit driver Jeanne is in Portland, Ore., for the American Public Transportation Associations International Bus Roadeo. Courtesy photo She's seen a few other women in the competition, but says she feels like they're definitely in the minority, and she's looking forward to helping fix that. The awards ceremony is on Tuesday night, but Jeanne isn't sure if she'll need to make room in her suitcase for a trophy this time. It's a tough, tough competition. I think I messed up a few things in the course, she said. Metro Transit hosts the local route in May. Jeanne hopes to secure another international invitation. Editors' note: Jeanne asked that MPR News not use her last name for privacy reasons.

