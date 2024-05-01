International
If NSW's crackdown ads work, more funding will be needed as victims come forward, advocates say | Domestic violence
Domestic Violence New South Wales says the sector needs more funding to cope with an expected increase in demand following the launch of the state governments new campaign against coercive control.
The government on Wednesday launched the campaign on a variety of platforms using the tagline: It's not love, its coercive control. Know the signs of abuse. The goal is to educate people about abusive behavior patterns.
From July, NSW will be the first state to make the check mandatory which may include financial abuse, threats or isolating or stalking someone is an independent offence.
DVNSW deputy chief executive Elise Phillips said the legislation and awareness campaign were crucial. But with services already struggling to meet demand and vulnerable women and children being turned away, a boost in funding was also needed, she said.
When people realize what I'm going through here is not OK, this is abuse, they are more likely to seek support and we need to make sure our service can respond to that need, Phillips said Wednesday.
DVNSW, which is the state's peak domestic violence body, is calling on the State Government to commit at least $145 million to domestic and family violence in the June budget. NSW spends less than half of what Victoria does on domestic and family violence services, despite having a larger population, according to DVNSW.
On Wednesday, the federal government announced it would commit $925 million over five years to permanently establish a payment of up to $5,000 to help victims of violence leave an abusive relationship.
NSW Deputy Premier Prue Carr said the need for urgent action on women's safety had been brought into focus in recent weeks.
This is just part of what the NSW Government is doing to address the old cultural reasons we end up in these dire situations, Carr said.
The state government will hold an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday focusing on domestic and family violence.
Last week, the Minns government announced a review of bail laws after Molly Ticehurts pleaded guilty to murder by her ex-partner while he was on bail for stalking and raping her.
There are many, many levers we can pull as a state government and we are committed to looking at absolutely everything because we simply cannot continue to have women in NSW die at the hands of those who have claimed to love them, u Tsar told reporters speaking. generally.
State Greens MP Abigail Boyd chose not to attend Wednesday's campaign launch, saying she did not want to show support for a strategy that did not include funding to tackle domestic and family violence.
My office is inundated with calls from domestic and family violence services who have to turn people away because they have insufficient funds, Boyd said. While NSW is underfunding the sector, it is leaving women and children with nowhere to turn.
Full Stop Australia chief executive Karen Bevan told reporters at the launch of the campaign on Wednesday that her service regularly received calls from women suffering from cramping who knew something was wrong but found it difficult to the finger was pointed.
What we do know is that the better we educate the entire community about what coercive control looks like, the better we'll do at enabling women to mention what's going on in their relationship. [and] to ask for help from people like us, she said.
