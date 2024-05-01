World News In Brief: DR Congo conflict could spell disaster, plastics treaty advances, enforced disappearances rise ahead of Venezuela elections

Permanent Interinstitutional Committee (FISH) called for greater international support for the Congolese people to avert a potential catastrophe for the country and the region.

Current conflicts have escalated levels of gender-based violence, displacement and hunger in the restive eastern region where multiple armed groups are battling the national army and each other for control.

Over 700,000 people have been forced from their homes in recent months, bringing the total number of forcibly displaced people to 7.2 million, an all-time high.

The IASC said it was important that the Congolese receive quick and sufficient aid, however, the existing Humanitarian Response Plan is severely underfunded with only 16 percent of the needed $2.6 billion received.

Civilian lives are at risk

With insufficient funds, humanitarian organizations are unable to fully assist civilians, leaving mainly women and girls in a vulnerable state, as some have been exposed to high levels of sexual violence.

Children are also at risk of being kidnapped, killed, maimed or recruited into armed groups.

Over a quarter of DRC's population, more than 25 million people, are facing emergency levels of food insecurity and with a deteriorating health sector, diseases such as cholera and measles have spread rapidly.

The IASC statement said the root causes of the DRC crisis must be addressed before it ends. These include conflict, exploitation of natural resources, illicit financial flows, prevailing gender inequality and development deficits.

The Ottawa negotiations bring the global plastics treaty one step closer

UN Environment Program (UNEP) has reported significant progress in talks this week in Ottawa to draw up the world's first treaty to curb plastic pollution next year.

Since its introduction in the 1950s, 9.2 billion tons of plastic have been produced, with seven billion tons of that ending up as waste.

Today around 430 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated each year with this figure expected to triple by 2060.

The meeting, which ended on Monday, brought more than 2,500 delegates from 170 member states to the Canadian capital to discuss new global rules on how plastics are produced, used, disposed of and recycled.

Progress achieved

Discussing about draft, delegates focused on emissions, production, waste management and financing. A legal drafting group will be established during the next round of talks to be held in the South Korean city of Busan.

“We leave Ottawa having achieved both goals and a clear path to reach an ambitious agreement in Busan ahead of us,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

After reviewing elements of the draft text in November, the ambitious target set before negotiators is to have a landmark treaty ready for signature by mid-2025.

It's been an ambitious timeline of just 18 months and four sessions to get us to this point, and now we're well on our way to Busan. Compromise and commitment remain strong at this advanced stage of negotiations, said Jyoti Mathur-Filipp, Executive Secretary of negotiating commissionsecretariat (INC).

She underlined that the process was crucial for saving future generations from the global scourge of plastic pollution.

Alarming increase in enforced disappearances ahead of elections in Venezuela

There has been an alarming increase since December in the enforced disappearances of Venezuelan citizens exercising their rights to freedom of expression and association, said Human rights independent of the UN working group on this issueTuesday.

Most of the missing are members of the main opposition party along with serving military personnel.

As the country prepares for presidential elections in July 2024, enforced disappearances could have a chilling effect and hinder people's right to vote freely, the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances said.

These prolonged incommunicado detentions constitute enforced disappearances, all five Human Rights Council– pointed out certain experts.

Bad model

They appear to follow a pattern whereby individuals are deprived of their liberty by state authorities, sent to recognized detention facilities and denied basic rights and protections such as contact with the outside world and access to legal aid, they added.

They said it was essential that accurate information about those who disappeared be guaranteed without delay to those with a legitimate interest, such as their next of kin and legal representation of their choice.

The crime of enforced disappearance involves the violation of numerous human rights, they said. These include the right to be recognized as a person before the law, the right to liberty and security, and the right to be free from torture.

“The basic rights of the family members of the disappeared are also being violated”, they say.

The experts called on the Government of Venezuela to prevent, eradicate and punish all enforced disappearances, to provide full information on anyone held or taken.

Special rapporteurs, members of working groups and other rights experts appointed by the UN are independent of any government, are not UN employees and do not receive a salary for their work.