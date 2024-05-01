The court in the Central African Republic seeks the arrest of former president Boziz for human rights violations





BANGUI, Central African Republic — An internationally backed court in the Central African Republic issued an international arrest warrant on Tuesday for the country's exiled former president Franois Boziz for human rights abuses from 2009 to 2013, a spokesman said. The Special Criminal Court was established in the capital, Bangui, to try war crimes and other human rights violations committed during the coups and violence the country has experienced since 2003. Court spokesman Gervais Bodagy Laoul said the arrest warrant was for crimes committed under Boziz's leadership in a civilian prison and a military training center in the town of Bossemblm where many people were tortured and killed. The warrant covers crimes from 2009 to 2013 by the presidential guard and other security forces, Laoul said. Boziz currently lives in exile in Guinea Bissau, where that country's president Umaro Sissoco Embal told The Associated Press that he had not received any request from Bangui regarding the arrest warrant and that the country's laws do not allow extradition. Ibrahim Nour, whose father was tortured and killed in the notorious Bossembl prison, welcomed the arrest warrant. Justice may be slow, but it will eventually catch up with the executioners. That is why I welcome the arrest warrant for the people who killed my father and for whom we await explanations so that we can begin to mourn, Nour said. The court was established in 2015, but it took several years to start functioning. Human Rights Watch has described its creation as a landmark to advance justice for victims of serious crimes. Patryk Labuda, an expert in international criminal law at the Polish Academy of Sciences, told the AP that the order issued Tuesday sends a message about the courts' intent to prosecute state wrongdoing. This arrest warrant is certainly one of the most high-profile developments in the 5 years the court has been operating, Labuda said. Boziz seized power in a coup in 2003 and was ousted by the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels a decade later. This led to a civil war between rebels and mainly Christian militias, marked by atrocities of sectarian violence and the forced use of child soldiers. Both the US and the United Nations targeted Boziz with sanctions for inciting violence. The UN, which has a peacekeeping mission in the country, estimates that the fighting has killed thousands and displaced over a million people, or a fifth of the population. In 2019, a peace agreement was reached between the government and 14 armed groups, but fighting continues. About 10,000 children are still fighting alongside armed groups in the Central African Republic more than a decade after the civil war broke out, the government said earlier this year. It is a wonderful day for us victims to learn that Franois Boziz is the target of an international arrest warrant, said Audrey Yamal, a member of the Association of Victims of the 2013 Crisis. But let's not stop there. We want Guinea Bissau to cooperate in his extradition. – Assana reported from Bissau. Associated Press writer Jessica Donati in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

