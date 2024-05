UK helps secure progress towards new legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution

Progress has been made to agree a global treaty to end plastic pollution by the end of the year at the fourth session of negotiations held this week. The fourth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) held in Canada saw over 2,500 delegates, representing 170 member states, come together and exchange views on the ambitious treaty that calls for urgent action on plastics. The UK strongly supports an ambitious treaty covering the full life cycle of plastics, from production and consumption to waste management. The UK played a key role in securing the following results: Environment Minister Rebecca Pow announced that the UK will support efforts to make progress on problematic and avoidable plastic products and these proposed plans are included in the text of the draft treaty.

A work program will be developed prior to the fifth meeting, allowing expert groups to meet and contribute to the drafting of the treaty.

The draft text of the treaty was analyzed to check the efficiency of the reorganization to support the next round of negotiations in the INC-5.

The INC agreed to create a legal drafting group, which will provide legal clarity in the text of the future agreement. Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: As a member of the High Ambitions Coalition, the UK has continued to push for an ambitious treaty covering the full life cycle of plastics. Substantial differences remain between the parties in the level of ambition for the treaty, which means that progress has been slower than we would have hoped in some key areas. However, the UK was able to include its proposal on problematic and avoidable plastics in the text of the draft treaty and we are pleased that countries have agreed to progress these plans in the coming months. Important work remains to be done to secure a deal in the final negotiations in November, and the UK is committed to securing the best outcome for our oceans, communities and wildlife. The UK, along with 64 other members of the High Ambitions Coalition (HAC), recently signed Joint ministerial statement which required a number of binding provisions to be included in the future treaty. HAC has called for the treaty to address the full life cycle of plastics. The final meeting of the INC will take place in South Korea at the end of the year, which will be the fifth session of negotiations among the member states of the United Nations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-helps-secure-progress-towards-new-legally-binding-treaty-to-end-plastic-pollution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos