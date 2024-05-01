Austin to meet with key regional allies on upcoming trip to Hawaii > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

International
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will meet with key regional allies this week as he travels to Hawaii to preside over a change of command ceremony for the US Indo-Pacific Command.
Austin is expected to hold a series of engagements with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the Philippines, further marking what defense officials say is historic progress toward regional security integration.
“Our partners across the region are getting closer to each other, they are getting closer to us and, together, we are doing more than ever to advance our shared vision of a free Indo-Pacific and open,” a senior defense official. said today while predicting the engagements.
On Thursday, Austin will meet with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles.
The meeting follows Australia's announcement last week of a new national defense strategy, which commits to a 20% increase in defense spending over the next decade.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the posture of US forces in Australia, as well as cooperation between the two countries to strengthen Australia's defense industrial base through the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordinances Enterprise – a long-term initiative to strengthen research, development and production of critical weapons. systems.
The defense official who previewed the discussion underlined the close ties between the two officials, calling the Australian minister one of Austin's “most consistent interlocutors, not only in the Indo-Pacific but around the world”.
Austin is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru. The meeting follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official state visit to the US last month, where the two countries announced significant steps in strengthening defense cooperation.
In a joint press conference during the visit, President Joe Biden announced that the US, Japan and Australia will cooperate in creating an air defense network architecture. The US and UK will also hold trilateral military exercises with Japan, among other results.
At the upcoming meeting, the two defense leaders are expected to expand discussions that include command and control, regional security and deepening cooperation between the US and Japan on industrial defense and science and technology issues.
In his meetings with his counterparts, Austin is also expected to discuss the posture of US forces in Australia and Japan and security across the region.
After bilateral meetings with his counterparts, Austin will convene the 13th trilateral meeting of defense ministers between the US, Australia and Japan.
The officials outlined an agenda that focuses on a variety of regional topics and how the three countries can further expand initiatives aimed at peace and security across the Indo-Pacific.
The three leaders will also discuss cooperation in science and technology and are expected to sign a new tripartite agreement outlining cooperation on research, development, testing and evaluation of strategic capabilities.
The agreement encourages standardization and interoperability in defense technology and aims to make the countries' already strong ties in science and technology more efficient and cost-effective.
Austin will then host a quadrilateral meeting with Philippine National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and their Japanese and Australian counterparts.
The meeting marks the second joint meeting between the defense ministers of the four countries.
Defense leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen security among the four countries.
These discussions come at a critical time for defense cooperation across the region, a defense official said, noting China's recent harassment of Philippine ships operating in the South China Sea.
“Japan and Australia have been some of our most vocal and determined allies to speak out about the completely unacceptable nature of this behavior,” the official said.
The official also noted the Philippines' efforts to highlight China's troubling behavior across the region.
“How we, as allies, not only act together, but how we think about dealing with the really troubling behavior and operational compulsion that we see happening in a number of countries across the region is definitely a topic that we will be focusing on. together”, said the official.
On Friday, Austin will preside over the Indo-Pacom change of command ceremony.
During the ceremony, Austin is expected to recognize the efforts of outgoing Navy Commander Indo-Pacom, Adm. John Aquilino, which were instrumental in strengthening US partnerships throughout the region.
Austin will also recognize Aquilino's successor, Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, and the thousands of U.S. service members serving in the region.
In addition, the secretary will have an opportunity to meet with the heads of the Free Associated States, which include the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.
