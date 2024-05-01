Victorian domestic violence advocates call for action after federal government pledge of $925 million

Briefly: Victorian gender-based violence advocates and survivors have called for more support, funding and a focus on changing men's behaviour.

Victorian gender-based violence advocates and survivors have called for more support, funding and a focus on changing men's behaviour. The comments were heard during a forum hosted by ABC Radio Melbourne featuring the Victorian Premier and the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police.

The comments were heard during a forum hosted by ABC Radio Melbourne featuring the Victorian Premier and the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police. It comes after the national cabinet announced nearly $1 billion to support victim-survivors amid an alarming number of women who have been killed this year.

More than 200 Victorians at “serious risk” of domestic violence were sleeping in motels on Wednesday night, according to the head of a 24/7 domestic violence response

The comments were made at a domestic violence panel hosted by ABC Radio Melbourne, where presenter Ali Moore was joined by government decision-makers, sector leaders and survivors to discuss solutions to what has been described as a “national crisis”.

Chelsea Tobin, CEO of Victoria-based Safe Steps, said the motels were supposed to be a short-term solution, but her organization was still dependent on them.

“This was an emergency measure that lasted 30 years, and when is it enough?” said Dr. Tobin.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and Family Court of Australia Chief Justice William Alstergren were among those who observed Dr Tobin's comments as part of the panel.

Two survivors of domestic violence, social worker Christine Craik and wife Dharug and lawyer Karen Iles were also on the panel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would commit nearly $1 billion to support surviving victims at a national cabinet meeting, as Australians attended vigils across the country that evening.

But leaders and advocates of domestic violence organizations said more needs to be done to stop gender-based violence.

Funding is needed for 'wrap-around' services and men's behavioral programs

The forum was called after an increase in violence against women this year.

So far in Australia this year, 28 women have been violently murdered by a man. Five of them were from Victoria.

Dr Tobin said while the state had made great progress since the 2015 Royal Commission into domestic violence, “proven” models could be applied not only to help people in crisis, but to prevent ongoing violence.

“The critical difference is the intensive wrap services that are in place,” she said.

“So if you're scared tonight, you can call us, we'll assess your risk thoroughly, we'll get you to emergency shelter.

“And then you'd have the police instead of doing the IVO, you'd have Centrelink doing the safe sharing, you'd have teachers, nurses, children's workers, immigration, legal services and you could be in a very different position in a very short period of time. .”

Christine Craik, a domestic violence survivor and social worker, told the panel that more work needed to be done to change men's behaviour.

Dr Craik said men need to change their behavior around women.(ABC Radio Melbourne)

“All the work we've done through the royal commission and system reform has rightly been focused on supporting women who are victims of domestic violence and their children,” Dr Craik said.

“But it is clear that the number is increasing.

“We need to be looking at changing men's behaviour, changing attitudes, looking at interventions and supporting men to understand the consequences of some of these actions.”

The panel heard from a domestic violence perpetrator who attended a men's behavior program after calling a referral hotline.

The man, who the ABC has chosen not to identify, said he was unaware that some of his actions were defined as domestic violence.

“I have not seen myself as an author,” he said.

“It took me specifically going through the program … to realize there was a lot more that I didn't think was violence.”

Karen Iles, an Indigenous woman and survivor of domestic violence, was also on the panel.(ABC News: Darcy Hodgson)

The first step Chief Legal Acting Solicitor Tom Mainwaring, who works with clients accused of domestic violence, said lawyers could also play a role in helping perpetrators find “understanding and accountability”.

“For men, there is something quite unique and special about the lawyer-client relationship,” he said.

“And within the confines of that relationship, we can achieve something quite unique with men who use domestic violence and explore themes that they might not be able to articulate in other settings.”

Calls for national database as survivors criticize police response

There was also a call to create a database of domestic violence court orders so judges could make quicker decisions, which followed a similar proposal by a senior Victoria Police commander last week.

William Alstergren, president of the Family Court of Australia, said there was no official state or national database of people who had received intervention orders, which delayed court action to protect children from domestic violence.

“We normally have to wait anywhere from 24 hours to much longer to find out what's happening on the state side of things,” he said.

“A lot of people actually tell us the information we're looking for, but sometimes judges aren't equipped with enough information.”

Chief Justice Alstergren calls for the creation of a national database for intervention orders.(ABC Radio Melbourne)

He said a national database has been the subject of a federal attorney general's task force and he hoped it would be established “very soon.”

But a common theme during the discussions was the lack of trust that existed between the community and police officers.

Attorney Karen Iles said research has shown that a minority of women come to the police to report sexual assault, which she said reflects a distrust of authorities.

“The answer is building trust in our police force,” she said.

“This confidence when you enter a police station and report [assault]the police will protect you and prevent further violence against you.”

Shane Patton says Victoria Police is focused on gaining the trust of the community and victims.(ABC News: Darcy Hodgson)

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said their “full focus” was on the safety of the victims and the accountability of the perpetrator.

“It's a core value of policing,” he said.

“It's making sure we get protection for victims right away and expose them to as little trauma as possible.”

Chief Commissioner Patton said while the system was not “perfect”, domestic violence policing had come a long way since the royal commission.

“There's no single silver bullet here, it's an incremental progression.”

The national cabinet could have given more, says the independent MP

Zoe Daniel, the federal member for Goldstein who was in the audience, said her concern was with the outcome of Wednesday's national cabinet, where the federal government pledged $925 million to combat gender-based violence.

She said the meeting between state and federal leaders could have been a “moment now to change something,” but it fell short of expectations.

“Kanasi collapsed in the street,” she said.

“There was no additional funding for frontline services, there was no additional funding for housing.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan says more needs to be done to prevent gender-based violence.(ABC News: Darcy Hodgson)

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, who attended the national cabinet, said states must work better together to address the issue.

“What came out of the national cabinet today was a determination that we need to take action across the country because violence against women is not stopping at a state border,” she said.

But she said Victoria was “not waiting for that national response” as it had “already built the system” to combat gender-based violence.

“We have stronger resources and powers for Victoria Police, we have stronger sharing of information between our agencies, we have that foundation that we can build on now in terms of looking at our future set of actions, she said.

The Victorian state budget will be delivered next Tuesday.

“The State Budget is next week, but the work I have tasked ministers to do will go beyond that State Budget window,” Ms Allan said.