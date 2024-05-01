May Day 2024: Workers and activists call for greater labor rights

ISTANBUL (AP) Workers and activists around the world marked May Day with largely peaceful protests Wednesday for rising prices and calls for greater labor rights. pro- Palestinian feelings also appeared.

Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square in defiance of a ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people were arrested.

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long declared Taksim prohibited for demonstrations for security reasons. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a May Day party there, causing a riot and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, reads a banner in Germany. Don't touch the eight-hour workday! another reading in Sri Lanka. I want to live, not survive, read one in France.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital, demanding better wages and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after an improvised explosive device detonated on the outskirts of the march. A total of 29 people were arrested.

A group of protesters set fire to the makeshift Olympic rings to show their displeasure with them Summer Games starting in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate people forced to work during the summer holidays.

Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, one of France's largest. How do you expect it to go well if the authorities do not respond to our simplest request? she said.

Pro-Palestinian groups joined the rally in Paris, chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza. There were similar scenes in Greece as pro-Palestinian protesters joined the May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched in front of the Greek parliament. Others displayed placards in support of pro-Palestinians protesting students in the United States.

Union members clash with Turkish police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) A union member clashes with plainclothes police as he marches with others during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Riot police officers stand guard blocking the road to protesters as union members march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

We want to express our solidarity with the students in the United States, who are facing a great suppression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said at the march. We want to send a message for workers to say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices, he added.

Several thousand protesters joined Athens marches as labor strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The biggest union wants a return to collective bargaining after labor rights were stripped during the 2010-18 financial crisis.

In Nigeria, unions criticized the government's efforts to ease the cost of living and demanded bigger wage increases. Inflation is the highest in the last 28 years, over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian marchers mingled with workers seeking an end to a dire economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of the worker or the economic conditions, said one demonstrator, Abed Tabbaa. In Iraq, protesters demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of some businesses.

Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched through the capital as the country faces its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Resentment has grown over efforts to raise revenue by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.

Workers march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Thousands of workers called on the government to raise minimum wages and improve working conditions. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters shouted pro-worker slogans at a rally organizers said was aimed at raising criticism of what they called anti-worker policies pursued by the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeols.

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to participate in a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to participate in a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In the past two years under Yoon Suk Yeol's government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, the leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoons' recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people rallied in Tokyo, demanding higher wages to boost prices. Masako Obata, head of the left-leaning National Confederation of Trade Unions, said the wage cuts had widened income inequality.

In Indonesia, workers demanded protection for migrant workers abroad and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new job creation law and loose contracting rules.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists marched to demand higher wages and job security amid high food and oil prices. Riot police stopped them from approaching the presidential palace.

Filipino activists march toward the U.S. Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Police officers try to block activists as they try to march towards the US Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

People walk towards the site of a May Day rally in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A man holds a poster during a protest to mark International Labor Day near the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

___

Turnbull reported from Paris and Kim from Seoul. Associated Press reporters around the world contributed.