International
May Day 2024: Workers and activists call for greater labor rights
ISTANBUL (AP) Workers and activists around the world marked May Day with largely peaceful protests Wednesday for rising prices and calls for greater labor rights. pro- Palestinian feelings also appeared.
Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square in defiance of a ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people were arrested.
The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long declared Taksim prohibited for demonstrations for security reasons. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a May Day party there, causing a riot and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims.
May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, reads a banner in Germany. Don't touch the eight-hour workday! another reading in Sri Lanka. I want to live, not survive, read one in France.
In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital, demanding better wages and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after an improvised explosive device detonated on the outskirts of the march. A total of 29 people were arrested.
A group of protesters set fire to the makeshift Olympic rings to show their displeasure with them Summer Games starting in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate people forced to work during the summer holidays.
Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, one of France's largest. How do you expect it to go well if the authorities do not respond to our simplest request? she said.
Pro-Palestinian groups joined the rally in Paris, chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza. There were similar scenes in Greece as pro-Palestinian protesters joined the May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched in front of the Greek parliament. Others displayed placards in support of pro-Palestinians protesting students in the United States.
We want to express our solidarity with the students in the United States, who are facing a great suppression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said at the march. We want to send a message for workers to say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices, he added.
Several thousand protesters joined Athens marches as labor strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The biggest union wants a return to collective bargaining after labor rights were stripped during the 2010-18 financial crisis.
In Nigeria, unions criticized the government's efforts to ease the cost of living and demanded bigger wage increases. Inflation is the highest in the last 28 years, over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.
In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian marchers mingled with workers seeking an end to a dire economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of the worker or the economic conditions, said one demonstrator, Abed Tabbaa. In Iraq, protesters demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of some businesses.
Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched through the capital as the country faces its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Resentment has grown over efforts to raise revenue by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.
In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters shouted pro-worker slogans at a rally organizers said was aimed at raising criticism of what they called anti-worker policies pursued by the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeols.
In the past two years under Yoon Suk Yeol's government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, the leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoons' recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.
In Japan, more than 10,000 people rallied in Tokyo, demanding higher wages to boost prices. Masako Obata, head of the left-leaning National Confederation of Trade Unions, said the wage cuts had widened income inequality.
In Indonesia, workers demanded protection for migrant workers abroad and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new job creation law and loose contracting rules.
In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists marched to demand higher wages and job security amid high food and oil prices. Riot police stopped them from approaching the presidential palace.
___
Turnbull reported from Paris and Kim from Seoul. Associated Press reporters around the world contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/may-day-rallies-labor-rights-workers-economy-0c8605802cb451061eeb71f83bdef5fa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryan Gosling says The Fall Guy aims to get his stunts recognized at the Oscars
- Hardik Pandya's commitment to Indian cricket is in question. Jasper Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice for vice-captain: Irfan Pathan | Cricket news
- M4 iPad Pro redefines innovation with groundbreaking AI features
- May Day 2024: Workers and activists call for greater labor rights
- Bird flu raises concerns about raw milk
- 'Line of Duty' Actor Brian McCardie Dies at 59
- How to Build a Summer Capsule Wardrobe for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- Class ReadChangeStreamQuery (2.37.0) | Java Client Library | Google Cloud
- New Jersey earthquake: A 2.6 magnitude aftershock was reported weeks after the quake
- Quarterly Reimbursement Statement from Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost
- Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Jasmine Bhasin and more…
- Eagles fall to BU in Midweek Matchup