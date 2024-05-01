Musical Journey to the Cornwall International Men's Choral Festival





Our four youth ambassadors from the PBIS Boychoir will be singing at the Cornwall International Male Choir Festival with the renowned Prague boys' choir, Pueri Gaudentes. They will experience musical excellence and learn alongside some of the best in the world. As leaders, they will bring their experience to help continue to build our arts program. Throughout the week in Cornwall, they will be performing at several regional community concerts, including a special trip and performance to Mount St. Singers will also perform at the Opening Ceremonies, try their hand at an international competition, and then celebrate their achievements by performing with choirs from around the world at the closing International Gala Concert. And what are our four students' thoughts on this? Patrick (Soprano)

“I was very happy to be back singing in the choir with my school friends and I love learning the proper vocal technique. Nothing beats that feeling you get when the music hits you. I'm really excited to be taking part in such a high level event like the Cornwall festival and I know that seeing the other bands will inspire us to reach greater heights here at the school.” Richard (Soprano)

“I'm so happy to be able to have this opportunity! I'm really excited to go on the trip and I'm looking forward to all the fun I'm going to have at the Cornwall Festival.” From (The Soprano)

“This will be my first trip to Cornwall. I can't wait to sing with my friends at the festival.” Bryn (Soprano)

“I can't wait to travel to Cornwall again. It means a lot to me to be asked to attend the Festival in Cornwall along with some of my friends. I'm excited to meet new people and learn from them too!” About PBIS Boychoir Boychoir PBIS began in November 2023, with their debut performance at the Czech Music Museum. Since then, sixteen dedicated students have met each week in hopes of making their mark within our school community and beyond. The mission of the all-boys choir is to provide a community and opportunity for men underrepresented in the arts to meet and learn to use their voices to communicate effectively through singing. The goal is to create a community of understanding boys and young men. As we take action to build an equally represented community in the arts, Boychoir PBIS is building awareness and enjoyment for those willing to try. And there is no doubt that our four lead singers will experience success in abundance. If you are interested in joining the PBIS Boychoir, contact Ms. J. Beynon-Martinec at [email protected].

