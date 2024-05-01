Trump's sit-downs with foreign officials are 'bothering' some in the Biden camp

WASHINGTON As Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet for a parade of foreign dignitaries in recent weeks, some aides to President Joe Biden took notice and chafed at what they saw as the former president playing the frontrunner.

In less than two months, Trump has hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister who now serves as the UK's foreign secretary. He also spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others by phone.

It is not unusual for a party candidate to meet with foreign officials, but this is usually done abroad and with leaders below the level of the president or prime minister. Trump has made a show of bringing these dignitaries to his Mar-a-Lago homes for some, Trump Tower for others, and treating them to some of the trappings of a state visit. That, in particular, has stuck in the minds of some Biden aides, according to three people familiar with the frustrations.

A picture of a delicate power dance emerged in interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with aspects of US foreign policy and the Biden and Trump campaigns. Biden and Trump are squabbling over which of them has more influence at home and abroad, as foreign leaders seek to influence American politics, strengthen their hold at home and hedge their bets by cozying up to both candidates.

While the grandeur and circumstances of Trump's home visits are not official, the policy and political implications of the meetings are real and have presented a conundrum for the Bidens' team.

On the official side, it could be helpful, a longtime Biden ally said of Trump hearing from the likes of Duda and Cameron, who championed the Ukraine aid bill Biden signed last month. Politically, it's annoying to see it happen because [Trump] tries to capitalize.

For some of the same reasons, Trump's allies love the optics of his series of landings. As he defends himself against criminal charges in federal and state courts, these foreign officials, most of them far-right politicians, are vouching for Trump. The meetings could also suggest to voters that the world sees a Trump comeback as a real possibility.

At some level, a Trump aide said, they believe [Trump] can win will win.

Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said world leaders have the ability to distinguish Biden from Trump.

Foreign leaders and others are paying attention to these elections for a number of reasons, he said. One is, in the first place, that our president on the world stage has diminished, he said of the comparison from Trump's years in office to the Bidens.

Democrats tend to roll their eyes at such talk. The Bidens approval assessment abroad is stronger than Trumps during his presidency, according to Gallup. Many more countries and their leaders are not touching Trump publicly. And, at least in the cases of Poland and Britain, they were giving Trump reason not to rally his allies in Congress against the Ukraine aid bill. In other words, they were meeting with him at least in part because of the perception that he could kill the financing deal.

Many global leaders fear another Trump administration, and European leaders in particular are bracing for the possibility, a senior Biden administration official said. They certainly know that he has influence over the GOP, that he is the de facto leader of the Republican Party.

This appears to be the common thread connecting the various players seeking global support for Trump or neutrality when it comes to US support for Ukraine and NATO.

Trump's far-right influence in Congress is perceived to be so strong that Finland and Sweden quietly lobbied him not to kneel down their NATO membership in 2022. The Trump campaign refused to confirm or deny talks with the newest Scandinavian members. of NATO.

Foreign leaders are also hedging their bets with the circle of aides and advisers around Trump, working through official and unofficial channels to arrange their meetings when heads of state are not contacting the former president directly. After Trump recently met with a top US ally, a diplomat for the country confessed to having at least six contacts offered as liaisons.

The dynamic reflects the challenge of dealing with a former president who has a vast universe of people working to broker access to him and whom he has no qualms about bypassing.

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago as the aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan began moving through Congress, and as Trump ally Rep. . Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. , threatened to force a vote to remove Johnson in part because of the measure. When Donald Trump Jr. criticized the $95 billion aid bill on Twitter, the speaker texted the former presidents eldest son to ask for a phone call.

Johnson made arguments for the appropriations bill that he had previously made to a number of conservative skeptics, according to people familiar with the call. Without issuing a direct request that Trump Jr. to rest and abandon his public burning, according to one of the people familiar with the call, he was clear about the hope for fewer tweets. Trump Jr. had already decided he was done tearing up the measure publicly, according to a second person familiar with the call, but listened to Johnson's arguments.

The elder Trump, who has long questioned the wisdom of US strategy in the Russia-Ukraine war, never explicitly called for the aid package to be killed. But Republicans base concern over sending US money overseas, bolstered by Trump's criticism of it and a Democratic divide over Israel's funding of its war against Hamas, combined to delay a deal for months .

When the aid package finally cleared Congress last month with crucial votes enabling Biden to sign it into law, the victory had a legion of fathers, including foreign leaders who called on Trump to keep his powder dry. .

President Duda is happy to see that only after his meeting with Trump did the Ukrainian aid package pass through Congress, and he would be happy to see that his advocacy of that cause played a role in that change of views that has occurred, Polish embassy spokesman. Nikodem Rachon said.

Of course, Biden and congressional leaders, who also met with Duda, were the main sponsors of the legislation.

The senior administration official dismissed any concerns from inside the White House about Trump's meetings, perhaps in part because Biden ended up winning on Ukraine defense funding policy.

I don't see that there are too many pearls about that, the official said, suggesting that the president's re-election campaign may have a different calculus.

Trump's photo ops do little to erase his alarmist rhetoric now or his disastrous record as president, where he sided with dictators over democracy, undermined our allies and embarrassed our nation on the international stage, the spokesman said in a statement. Biden campaign, Ammar Moussa. A second term of Donald Trump promises to be even more dangerous than the first as he promises to be a dictator on day one, allowing [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is doing whatever the hell he wants across Europe and abandoning our allies to make Americans at home less safe.

In addition to the Biden campaign team, a second and third senior administration official said that while it is standard fare for a major-party nominee to meet with foreign officials, they are irritated by the extent to which Trump has brought them to him. houses and given the sittings the trappings of state visits.

That angering Biden won't stop Trump from hosting foreign officials seeking meetings, and his aides say they expect the list to grow. But it can act as a guardrail for foreign officials.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan downplayed a planned meeting with Cameron in April after the British official met with Trump over a phone call instead of an in-person session, although the decision was attributed to a scheduling conflict instead of ruffled feathers.

Duda made separate trips to the US in recent weeks as he sought to underscore Washington's urgency to provide another round of aid to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. Duda went to the White House in March and met with leaders of both parties on Capitol Hill at the time. But he waited until April to sit down with Trump.

It didn't actually happen at the same time because President Duda had his official meeting in Washington, DC, with President Biden, Rachon said.

Back in the US, eager to tell Trump that Poland is on track to increase its defense spending and explain his view of what's at stake in Ukraine, Duda was treated to a great photo opportunity outside Trump Tower. The two men had a steak dinner inside the Trumps' apartment and discussed Ukraine, among other topics, according to people familiar with their meeting. Duda sought to emphasize the necessity of US support for Ukraine and make it clear that even with European countries investing more money in their defense, since Trump has sought US support, it is critical to their security. , according to a Trump campaign official.

In the end, Biden and European leaders secured a political victory, but the political impact remains to be seen. Trump has been able to use the sessions with foreign leaders to remind voters that he has cleared the hurdle for the presidency once and to suggest that, even as a criminal defendant, he is seen by some foreign leaders as an ally. key.

These leaders are coming and various legal actions against [former] the president has not been an obstacle, said a Trump campaign aide. They are not concerned about public opinion at home. In many cases, they see it as a huge positive to be seen with him.