International
Survivors, lawyers, experts respond to the announcement of the national cabinet
For survivor activist Harrison James, speaking at his local rally calling for action against violence against women over the weekend felt like a turning point.
Mr James, who says violence against women and children ends with men, had hoped the momentum of the rallies would bring about a major breakthrough in the federal government's approach to gender-based violence.
He is disappointed by the results of yesterday's national cabinet meeting of all state and territory leaders, where the federal government committed to permanent funding to help women escape violence and a range of online measures, including a age verification judgment to block children from accessing pornography and legislation. to crack AI porn.
“It was disappointing, to say the least,” Mr James says of the announcements.
Uploading content to Instagram
“I think it was just a political maneuver trying to hit a $925 million bandwagon for the protests that happened over the weekend.”
The government has announced nearly $1 billion over the next five years for financial support for those escaping violence.
The Leaving Violence program, an extension of the Morrison government's pilot that offered payments in October 2021, will now provide $1,500 in cash and up to $3,500 in goods and services to those eligible for the payment who want to flee violence.
“When you compare that to the fact that they're spending over $50 billion on defense, it just makes you wonder as a survivor and someone who has experienced violence in many of its evil forms… where the hell are their priorities ?,” says Mr. James.
“We want to see investment in preventative measures to stop this in its tracks.”
Maddie Graham, also a lawyer with lived experience, says survivors of victims are still not being properly heard by the government and the latest announcements from her reflect this.
“I just feel like again, like we're not being heard. There's so much of this disregard and you feel it,” Ms Graham says.
“We felt it at the rally. It's just a slap in the face and no, our safety is not important.”
Premier Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio National that the federal, state and territory governments had taken a step forward yesterday, but it was not “done”.
“This is something governments are determined to take action on,” Mr Albanese said.
“This is not something you wake up one day and take action, this is something that requires concerted action day by day, week by week, month by month by governments at all levels.”
Mr Albanese said there would be “further steps forward” in the future, but gave no details on whether there would be additional measures in the federal budget in two weeks.
Frontline services still 'desperate' for funding
Some services have welcomed the announcement as a good first step — including access to payments for temporary visa holders who have not been able to easily access lump sum payments when leaving violent situations in the past.
But the co-founder of the advocacy group Fair Agenda, Renee Carr, says frontline services, which will get everyone who can access violence payments out, are still “desperate” for more funding.
“It's a positive first step, but on its own, it doesn't go anywhere near enough and especially doesn't do enough to address the many, many services that aren't able to help women already reach them,” says Ms Carr .
“Domestic and domestic violence services specialists, sexual assault services specialists, legal aid services are all looking for funding to meet the demand and the need for the government to provide it.”
Ms Carr says women's legal services have to turn away 52,000 women every year because they are not funded to meet the demand.
She adds that domestic violence legal services that do “really vital work” in First Nations communities have called for an urgent and immediate increase in their capacity to support families.
Age verification, verification
The government yesterday also announced online measures in a bid to tackle “misogyny and the harm it creates”. One measure, a pilot of age-verification technology to protect children from harmful content, would address “easy access to pornography for children and young people and tackle extreme misogyny online, which is fueling harmful attitudes to women,” he said.
Last year the eSafety commissioner made recommendations to introduce age verification for adult online content, but the government has yet to adopt them.
Maree Crabbe is the director of It's Time We Talked, a violence prevention initiative focused on addressing the impact of pornography on young people.
“It is a cautious first step to look at what could potentially be a very important strategy for preventing and reducing the unexpected exposure of children and young people to pornography.
Ms Crabbe says young children are being exposed to high levels of violent and misogynistic content, which social media platforms are enabling.
“We cannot leave it to parents to navigate the impact of a multi-billion dollar global industry. We need government and intergovernmental organizations to step in and regulate.”
Alcohol is missing in discussions, decisions
Lawyers like Mr. James and Ms. Graham, and many other surviving victims, want to see more informed choices by the federal government in its language and measures.
“I would have liked to have seen a real emphasis on victims and survivors with lived experience who were at the forefront of these changes and consulted,” says Mr James.
He thinks there were many announcements the federal government could have made yesterday about prevention, including strengthening mental health education programs, enforcing laws to hold perpetrators accountable and removing good character references in court hearings. .
He says other causes of violence against women, such as gambling and alcohol, are often ignored by the government because he thinks “they are afraid of the backlash from these industry giants”.
“And that's hard because the answers are there, and activists and advocates long before me have been suggesting these ideas for years and years and years,” he says.
Alcohol Research and Education chief executive Caterina Giorgi criticized participants in the National Cabinet meeting for not making any commitments addressing the role alcohol plays in fueling men's violence against women and children.
She described the lack of announcements as a “deafening silence from Australia's leaders” and a “devastating blow”.
Ms Graham, 26, is still frustrated by the government's set of measures, arguing they have not gone far enough.
“How many more, how many more women have to die before it's taken seriously?” says Ms Graham.
Posted, updated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-02/survivors-advocates-experts-respond-to-national-cabinet/103792420
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google celebrates poet Mina Alexander with Doodle
- Survivors, lawyers, experts respond to the announcement of the national cabinet
- CEO says UnitedHealth data breach was caused by lack of multi-factor authentication
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses army of trying to destroy his party
- Donald Trump attacks Colombia protesters for causing 'enormous damage'
- Jokowi Will Join Another Political Party After Not Being Considered PDIP
- Suspect arrested over burned corpses found in eastern Japan was child actor
- $2 million Saudi Smash opens in Jeddah
- WVU Fashion Show celebrates the next generation of designers and offers a glimpse into the world of fashion design
- US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies for helping Russia's war effort
- The 'Art at Wessex Hundred' exhibition closes on May 19
- How Anthropic's new Claude iOS app and enterprise plan can help Amazon's AI race