Survivors, lawyers, experts respond to the announcement of the national cabinet

For survivor activist Harrison James, speaking at his local rally calling for action against violence against women over the weekend felt like a turning point.

Mr James, who says violence against women and children ends with men, had hoped the momentum of the rallies would bring about a major breakthrough in the federal government's approach to gender-based violence.

He is disappointed by the results of yesterday's national cabinet meeting of all state and territory leaders, where the federal government committed to permanent funding to help women escape violence and a range of online measures, including a age verification judgment to block children from accessing pornography and legislation. to crack AI porn.

“It was disappointing, to say the least,” Mr James says of the announcements.

“I think it was just a political maneuver trying to hit a $925 million bandwagon for the protests that happened over the weekend.”

The government has announced nearly $1 billion over the next five years for financial support for those escaping violence.

The Leaving Violence program, an extension of the Morrison government's pilot that offered payments in October 2021, will now provide $1,500 in cash and up to $3,500 in goods and services to those eligible for the payment who want to flee violence.

“When you compare that to the fact that they're spending over $50 billion on defense, it just makes you wonder as a survivor and someone who has experienced violence in many of its evil forms… where the hell are their priorities ?,” says Mr. James.

“We want to see investment in preventative measures to stop this in its tracks.”

Maddie Graham, also a lawyer with lived experience, says survivors of victims are still not being properly heard by the government and the latest announcements from her reflect this.

“I just feel like again, like we're not being heard. There's so much of this disregard and you feel it,” Ms Graham says.

“We felt it at the rally. It's just a slap in the face and no, our safety is not important.”

Premier Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio National that the federal, state and territory governments had taken a step forward yesterday, but it was not “done”.

“This is something governments are determined to take action on,” Mr Albanese said.

“This is not something you wake up one day and take action, this is something that requires concerted action day by day, week by week, month by month by governments at all levels.”

Mr Albanese said there would be “further steps forward” in the future, but gave no details on whether there would be additional measures in the federal budget in two weeks.

Frontline services still 'desperate' for funding

Some services have welcomed the announcement as a good first step — including access to payments for temporary visa holders who have not been able to easily access lump sum payments when leaving violent situations in the past.

Rallies against gender-based violence took place across the country over the weekend.

But the co-founder of the advocacy group Fair Agenda, Renee Carr, says frontline services, which will get everyone who can access violence payments out, are still “desperate” for more funding.

“It's a positive first step, but on its own, it doesn't go anywhere near enough and especially doesn't do enough to address the many, many services that aren't able to help women already reach them,” says Ms Carr .

“Domestic and domestic violence services specialists, sexual assault services specialists, legal aid services are all looking for funding to meet the demand and the need for the government to provide it.”

Ms Carr says women's legal services have to turn away 52,000 women every year because they are not funded to meet the demand.

She adds that domestic violence legal services that do “really vital work” in First Nations communities have called for an urgent and immediate increase in their capacity to support families.

Age verification, verification

The government yesterday also announced online measures in a bid to tackle “misogyny and the harm it creates”. One measure, a pilot of age-verification technology to protect children from harmful content, would address “easy access to pornography for children and young people and tackle extreme misogyny online, which is fueling harmful attitudes to women,” he said.

Last year the eSafety commissioner made recommendations to introduce age verification for adult online content, but the government has yet to adopt them.

Maree Crabbe is the director of It's Time We Talked, a violence prevention initiative focused on addressing the impact of pornography on young people.

“It is a cautious first step to look at what could potentially be a very important strategy for preventing and reducing the unexpected exposure of children and young people to pornography.

Ms Crabbe says young children are being exposed to high levels of violent and misogynistic content, which social media platforms are enabling.

“We cannot leave it to parents to navigate the impact of a multi-billion dollar global industry. We need government and intergovernmental organizations to step in and regulate.”

Alcohol is missing in discussions, decisions

Lawyers like Mr. James and Ms. Graham, and many other surviving victims, want to see more informed choices by the federal government in its language and measures.

“I would have liked to have seen a real emphasis on victims and survivors with lived experience who were at the forefront of these changes and consulted,” says Mr James.

He thinks there were many announcements the federal government could have made yesterday about prevention, including strengthening mental health education programs, enforcing laws to hold perpetrators accountable and removing good character references in court hearings. .

He says other causes of violence against women, such as gambling and alcohol, are often ignored by the government because he thinks “they are afraid of the backlash from these industry giants”.

“And that's hard because the answers are there, and activists and advocates long before me have been suggesting these ideas for years and years and years,” he says.

Alcohol Research and Education chief executive Caterina Giorgi criticized participants in the National Cabinet meeting for not making any commitments addressing the role alcohol plays in fueling men's violence against women and children.

She described the lack of announcements as a “deafening silence from Australia's leaders” and a “devastating blow”.

Ms Graham, 26, is still frustrated by the government's set of measures, arguing they have not gone far enough.