New US law doubles statute of limitations for sanctions violations // Cooley // Global law firm

On April 24, 2024, President Joe Biden signed HR 815 into law, which primarily provides additional emergency appropriations related to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Although primarily focused on an emergency foreign aid package, HR 815 also extends the statute of limitations for civil and criminal violations of the sanctions regulations from five to 10 years — a notable change that is likely to have a profound impact on investigations, transactions and compliance contexts. The primary statutory authorities for most US sanctions programs are the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Trading with the Enemy Act. Previously, violations of regulations based on these authorities were subject to a five-year statute of limitations. HR 815 doubles that statute of limitations over the next 10 years, which is likely to significantly expand the number of enforceable violations and — because penalties are assessed for violation – increases exposure to penalty. Other notable implications of this change may include: More extensive – and likely more time, cost and resource intensive – due diligence in connection with certain corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and private equity investments.

Reviews of representations and warranties in various transactional, commercial and financial documents.

Expanding internal record keeping requirements.

Adjustments to internal compliance programs and best practices, including with respect to internal investigations and voluntary self-disclosures. Importantly, these changes may affect other IEEPA-based regulations, such as US Office of Foreign Assets Control foreign investment program and the US Department of Commerce program of information and communication services and technology. Cooley closely monitors developments related to enforcement and other regulatory developments. If you have any questions, please contact your Cooley contact or one of the attorneys below.

