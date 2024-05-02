Dental care plan in Canada starts today. Here's what you need to know

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) begins covering 1.9 million seniors today, but many patients may have to wait a little longer to have their dental visits covered.

Starting May 1, coverage began for seniors 70 and older. Those aged 65 to 69 can now too apply for the program online.

The massive public oral health care insurance program will eventually cover a quarter of Canadians who don't have private dental plans, at a cost of $13 billion over the next five years. Ottawa is phasing out the qualificationstarting with the elderly.

“They're so excited about getting their teeth cleaned because it's been so many years,” said Shannon Maitland, a freelance dental hygienist who runs a mobile clinic out of Carleton Place, just outside Ottawa.

Maitland is one of now 6,500 oral health care providers who have signed up for the CDCP so far. But she won't start seeing patients under the program for several weeks because she's decided to wait and see how the initial rollout goes.

Dentists, denturists and hygienists have generally supported a publicly funded national dental insurance program, arguing that it would fill the gap for the nine million low- and moderate-income Canadians who must pay for oral health care out of pocket. the pocket.

But some patients are finding that their dentist isn't participating. Changes made by Ottawa that will allow dentists to still process claims without registering do not take effect until July. Additionally, it will take another six months before certain dental services that require prior approval, such as crowns and partial dentures, are covered.

Since the plan was announced in December, there has also been confusion about who qualifies, how the plan affects other insurance programs and whether enough dentists will sign up to meet the demand.

Here are answers to some common questions about the plan.

How can I find a professional who offers CDCP?

The federal government contracted insurance provider Sun Life to administer the program. The company recently launched a searchable database of CDCP providers available.

According to their associations, there are approximately 30,500 oral health care professionals who can register to offer the program, including approximately 26,500 dentists, 1,700 independent hygienists and 2,400 dentists.

That means only one in five oral health care providers have signed up so far.

Why won't my dentist register?

some dentists have been reluctant to register for the program because Ottawa wants them to sign contracts to provide care and they feel the program will require an unreasonable amount of paperwork.

“The vast majority of dentists are still waiting for more information before agreeing to participate,” said Dr. Joel Antel, a Winnipeg dentist and the newly elected president of the Canadian Dental Association.

He said he is not registered to provide CDCP at his clinic.

“I have to admit some disappointment because I got involved very early in this process and it seemed very promising,” he said.

“Then at some point, it just took a turn and became complicated and cumbersome and unnecessary.”

FRIEND | Minister 'sure' more providers will sign up to national dental program: Minister Holland 'confident' more providers will sign up to national dental program despite some concerns Health Minister Mark Holland tells Power & Politics that talks with dental associations have gone smoothly and Ottawa has answered all of their questions about the Canadian Dental Care Program.

Will I need to change dentists?

Dentists have the right to choose whether to accept patients through the CDCP, as they can with existing public programs.

“If the dentist doesn't participate, they can't go to those dentists,” said Dr. Antel. “So they may have to change dentists where they've had a long-term relationship.”

Dr. Joel Antel, president of the Canadian Dental Association, says many dentists are reluctant to enroll in the national program. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Can I access the CDCP at a dentist who is not registered?

two weeks ago, Health Minister Mark Holland tried to address concerns when he announced that oral health care providers can bill the program directly without being formally registered.

This option will not be available until July. This means that if your dentist is not a registered provider but will still accept you under the CDCP, you will not be able to see them until the summer.

On Tuesday, Holland pushed back against dental associations' continued criticism of the program, saying Ottawa listened to their concerns and streamlined the CDCP.

“That's nuts. To be fair … at some point let's call it a spade a spade here. Are you crazy?” he said outside a cabinet meeting in the House of Commons.

Holland said the federal government made the system easier to use while still maintaining the necessary controls to protect against abuse, such as allowing Ottawa to audit claims.

“We created a normal claims process that exists in every other insurance claims process anywhere, and they wanted us to streamline it. We did,” Holland said.

“We've got it now into a process that's as simple and as basic as anything else out there, if not simpler.”

Watch: The Minister of Health opposes the claims of the dental associations: The Minister of Health calls the claims of dental associations about the national program “nuts”. Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government has been working to streamline the insurance claim process so it's as simple and as basic as anything else out there. Some dental associations have raised concerns about the administrative burden of the national dental care programme, which will start on Wednesday.

How does the CDCP compare to other provincial plans?

If you have access to dental care through an existing public program, you may still qualify for CDCP. This can be a provincial program provided through social assistance, disability or national programs such as the First Nations and Inuit Uninsured Health Benefits program.

Dr. Brandon Doucet, a dentist from Nova Scotia who has advocated for the national public dental insurance plan, said he understands the reluctance of many dentists, and much of it has to do with their own experiences trying to offer public programs in the country of now.

“Existing public dental programs are very, very few, and many dentists are frustrated because the fees those programs pay are often less than half of what private plans pay,” Doucet said.

By comparison, the CDCP covers more services and at a better pace than existing public plans, Doucet said. In Nova Scotia where he practices, Ottawa pays about 89 percent of what feeguide suggests. These fee guidelines are issued by the provincial dental association, which dentists refer to when billing private insurance companies for their service.

Doucet says he thinks more dentists will sign up once the program starts, when they realize they could be losing money by not accepting CDCP patients.

“Many dentists simply do not want and have never wanted public dental care, similar to the opposition of doctors to universal health care in the 1960s,” he said.

Doucet said Canada's public spending on dental care is about six per cent of the total spent on all oral care services, significantly less than the 10 per cent public share in the US and 57 per cent in Germany. The national program will bring this number closer to about 25 percent.

Will I get free dental care?

As Doucet mentioned, the federal government has created its own fee schedule for what it will pay oral health care providers for each procedure, which is a rate slightly lower than the guidelines put forward by provincial dental associations.

But this is not “free” dental care.

Like private plans, CDCP covers only a certain amount of the cost of services, which means that a dental care provider can pay the patient the difference. Patients whose income (or combined family income) is under $90,000 should qualify, but coverage is only partial if you make between $70,000 and $90,000. More details can be found here.

What is covered?

Most routine dental care will be covered by the CDCP, including cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals and dentures.

Some of the more complex dental services such as partial dentures and crowns will require federal pre-authorization of payment. Pre-authorized services will not be covered until November 2024.

“There are a few things that we were certainly hoping to release all at once,” said Jaro Wojcicki, a dentist in Penetanguishene, Ont., and president of the Canadian Dental Association.

“The government said it was difficult to manage to get everything started on May 1. So they made some exceptions and some decisions that eventually separated some of the procedures.”

Oral health care providers will need to educate their patients to coordinate treatment during this period, he said.

You can find out more about what's covered and when it's on Government website here.

When will I qualify?

The federal government is gradually expanding eligibility for the CDCP. As of May 1, Canadian residents age 70 and older can get their oral health care services covered by the program, and seniors between 65 and 69 can now register online.

In June, people with disabilities and children under 18 will be included. (This is also when a temporary dental benefitcovering children under the age of 12 from December 2022, will be replaced by the CDCP.)

The program will be available to all eligible Canadian residents starting in 2025, according to the federal government.

To qualify, a patient cannot have access to any existing private dental insurance, regardless of how comprehensive your existing private cover is. Ottawa has clarified that if you went out and bought private insurance on your own, you'll be eligible for CDCP once that plan is no longer in effect.

The government passed legislation last summer that requires employers to declare to the Canada Revenue Agency whether they offer workers a private dental plan. This will enable Ottawa to audit claims through the CDCP.

