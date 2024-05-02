



“Our Culture and Enduring Heritage” LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced the release of its 2023 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report details the Company's ongoing and unwavering commitment to Social Impact and Sustainability principles to embrace humanity and protect the planet and build of a legacy for generations to come. The report also highlights strategies, programs and performance focused on creating a more sustainable future and having a positive impact on the lives of employees, guests and communities. “Our legacy is based on being visionary and working together to achieve the ambitious goals we have set as a business,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts. “By 2023, we were able to make a positive impact on several social and environmental causes in the communities where we operate and leverage innovative technologies to better support sustainable cities.” Highlights and achievements outlined in the report include: The commendable giving and volunteering efforts of MGM Resorts employees, with more than 82,000 volunteer hours donated and more than 20 million dollars in collective grants and charitable contributions to hundreds of non-profit organizations.

The company's use of innovative technologies to advance water stewardship through collaboration with the Southern Nevada Water Authority, WaterStart and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Recognition from the US Department of Energy for achieving energy savings goals as a partner in the Better Buildings Challenge.

The celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hotel Borgata casino & Spa at Atlantic City community with investments in local nonprofits that provide workforce development opportunities.

Stories of how MGM Resorts recognizes, celebrates and engages employees through mentorship, networking and professional development opportunities. "Our people are the foundation of our company and its enduring heritage and culture," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People Officer, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "It is through the unwavering commitment of our teams across all our properties and locations that we have been able to make great strides in environmental sustainability, philanthropy and diversity, equity and inclusion in 2023." In 2019, MGM Resorts developed a bold social impact plan called "Focusing on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," which included concrete long-term goals to guide the company's commitment to social impact and sustainability. The framework for these goals aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and focuses on three pillars: promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, philanthropy and community engagement, and environmental sustainability. About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, outstanding live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry's most recognized resort brands. The company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports in the US BETS and online gaming through market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy , MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram . MGM RESORTS CONTACTS: Crystal McNeal

Executive Director, Internal Brand and Social Impact and Sustainability Communications

[email protected]

702-918-0296 SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-releases-2023-social-impact-and-sustainability-report-302133550.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

