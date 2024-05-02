



8th International African Conference scheduled for June in Tunisia May 1, 2024

No comment The eighth UMBC-ASA International African Conference on Statistics will take place in Hammamet, Tunisia, June 2428. Organized by the University of Tunis El Manar, the theme, Empowering Innovation: Advanced Statistics and Data Science for Sustainable Development in Africa, highlights the importance of statistical education in driving progress worldwide continent. Led by Bimal Sinha, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's statistics program has overseen this annual conference which has played a leading role in advancing statistics education across Africa, especially in underserved regions, since 2014. The inaugural conference was a collaborative effort between UMBC and Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal, and fostered connections that led to subsequent conferences. The sixth conference, in 2019, marked the first time that the American Statistical Association partially funded the event. Originally planned for the University of Cape Coast in Ghana in May 2020, the seventh conference was postponed for two years due to the pandemic and was finally held in Marrakesh, Morocco, in June 2023. It supported the tradition of educating discussions about the latest statistical methodologies and their practical applications to address challenges in Africa. More than 100 scientific papers were presented in three parallel sessions by statisticians from many countries, including PhD students from African countries. Statisticians from around the world have shared their expertise as plenary speakers and participants in parallel sessions, making the conference a truly international event. In addition, the pre-conference workshop, which focuses on contemporary statistical topics, has enhanced the skills of young African statisticians and graduate students. For more information about the eighth International African Conference, email Yehenew Kifle.

