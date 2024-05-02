US Africa Command's Largest Annual Exercise Begins in Tunisia > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. Africa Command's premiere and largest annual joint and combined exercise, African Lion 2024, began Monday in Tunisia, the Pentagon announced during a briefing today. U.S. Army Task Force Southern Europe, Africa, will host the exercise across Tunisia, Senegal, Ghana and Morocco; with more than 8,000 personnel from over 27 countries participating through May 31, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters. “African Lion provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in austere environments,” Singh said, adding that the exercise enhances interoperability while strengthening joint defense capabilities and cooperation used to counter violent extremist organizations. and transnational threats. “The exercise is a testament to the commitment the participants have to enhancing security and cooperation across the continent.” Now in its 20th year, African Lion highlights the U.S. military's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with allies and partners throughout the region, thus embodying the military's U.S. and partner-led approach to Africa, according to a recent Army announcement on the exercise. “We are very grateful to our Tunisian hosts. They continue to demonstrate their professionalism and hospitality,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of SETAF-AF, was quoted in the release. “This multinational engagement is designed to prevent conflict, deter adversary aggression and ensure readiness to respond effectively to any crisis.” During the Tunisian portion of the exercise, African Lion will focus on developing readiness and interoperability between participating countries through various training activities. This includes live fire exercises; explosive device disposal operations; and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training, according to the release. Among the more than 8,000 personnel participating in African Lion, the US military will be represented by service members from three of the country's six armed forces. “It is important to note that these numbers include members of the Army, Air Force and Marines,” LeBlanc was quoted as saying in the release. “I'm a New Hampshire National Guardsman myself and I'm very pleased that elements of the US Army Reserve and National Guard have flown down to Tunisia for the African Lion as well.” Elsewhere in the U.S. Africa Command area of ​​responsibility, Singh announced that U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Africa are joining forces with the Ghana Navy to lead the African Naval Forces Summit and Marine Corps Africa Leadership Symposium in the Ghanaian capital of Accra. During the summit – which runs until Thursday and has a theme of “Maritime Cooperation: Maintaining African Maritime Security” – military chiefs and government leaders from more than 40 international allied and partner countries are taking part in focused panel discussions in maritime security and cooperation, said Singh. “These discussions and linkages will improve interoperability across domains and continents, strengthening relationships at the strategic level to help facilitate better regional cooperation when dealing with maritime threats,” she said. The first event of its kind took place virtually in July 2021 with more than 16 countries in attendance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3762447/us-africa-commands-largest-annual-exercise-kicks-off-in-tunisia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos