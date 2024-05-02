International
Election Day Guide | Merton Council Newsroom
When can you vote?
Voting day is this Thursday, May 2 and polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 22:00.
Where do you vote?
If you are registered to vote in person, the location of your polling place will be printed on your voting card, or you may find out where your polling station is on our website. You can only vote at the designated polling station.
New Voter ID Requirement
This is the first election in Merton where you will be asked to show photo ID when you vote in person at a polling station. If you do not show photo ID, you will not receive a ballot. You can find a full list of accepted IDs on our website.
You can show an expired ID if the photo still looks like you. If you do not have any accepted photo ID, you must apply for an emergency proxy before 5pm on election day, then for future elections you can apply for a free Certificate of Voter Authority.
You do not need to show ID if you are submitting a mail-in ballot.
Postal votes
If you have an unposted postal vote, you can drop it off at any polling station or Civic Centre. If you do, you must fill out a form with some personal information when you submit your postal vote, or your vote will not be accepted.
The Civic Center is open from 09:00 to 17:00. Please see our reception to complete the form that must be completed with your postal vote. Do not put your postal vote in the post box outside the Civic Centre, it will not be accepted.
Persons with disabilities
Most of our polling stations are wheelchair accessible.
Inside the polling station there are large printed versions of the ballot paper. Voters with poor vision can use a special device to help them mark their vote.
There is also at least one cabin that is wheelchair accessible.
Any voter who has poor vision or other physical disabilities, or who is unable to read, may ask the polling station manager to allow an attendant to assist them.
The companion must be a close relative over the age of 18 or a person entitled to vote in the election. The presiding officer can do the same things to help. Everyone must follow the legal rules to maintain the secrecy of people's votes.
What are we voting for?
On May 2nd, the people of Merton will go to the polls to vote in the elections for the Mayor of London and the London Assembly.
The Mayor of London is responsible for an annual budget of $20.4 billion, which is used, among other things, to run public transport, the police and fire services, and to develop London's economy and infrastructure. The Mayor also has a say in local housing, planning and environmental policies.
The London Assembly consists of 25 members, 14 representing constituencies across the city, and 11 elected as London-wide representatives, and their job is to hold the Mayor to account by scrutinizing the Mayor's strategies, decisions and actions to ensure that they are in the public interest. They also have the power to reject strategies and make changes to the budget when two-thirds of the members of the Assembly agree. The Mayor of the Municipality is asked by the Assembly 10 times a year during the Mayor's Question Hour.
Find out more about the London Mayor's Assembly and London.
How to vote
You will receive three ballot papers: a pink one for the Mayor of London, a yellow one for the Assembly Member for the Merton and Wandsworth constituency and an orange one for the London-wide Assembly Member.
Pink ballot Mayor of London
For the election of the Mayor of London, the electoral system used is First Past the Post, the same system used in general elections. This means that you will have a choice, so you must tick the box next to your chosen candidate. The candidate with the most votes will be elected.
Deputy of the yellow ballot electoral assembly
The Member of Parliament for the constituency is also elected by First Past the Post, so again, you have a choice to make, you will need to put a cross in the box next to your chosen candidate. The candidate with the most votes will represent Merton and Wandsworth in the London Assembly.
Orange Ballot London-wide Assembly Members
Voting for London-wide Assembly members uses a form of proportional representation. This means that, instead of having a list of individual candidates to choose from, you will choose from a list of parties and independents. You still have a choice, so check the box next to party or whatever your choice is. London-wide votes will be counted and the 11 London-wide seats will be allocated between parties and independents who receive at least 5% of the vote. The calculation used to distribute these 11 seats takes into account the seats already won in the 14 constituencies, so that all 25 Assembly seats are proportional to the London-wide vote.
Find out more about how votes are counted.
Candidates
There are 13 candidates running to be mayor of London. You can find out more about them and their policies on the London Elects website.
We have five candidates running to be our constituency Assembly Member for Merton and Wandsworth.
For the London-wide Assembly members vote, you have 15 parties and independents to choose from. You can find out who they are and who is on each party's candidate list on the London Elects website.
When we will find out the results
Counting for both the Mayor of London and the London Assembly elections will take place on Saturday 4 May. It is difficult to predict the exact time, but in previous elections, the winning candidates have been announced around late afternoon/early evening. You will be able to follow the results on the London Elects website.
