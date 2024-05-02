The search for Wally the gator has attracted international attention





Ever since emotional support alligator Wally went missing, he has become an international celebrity. The 8-year-old gator — owned by Joie Henney, a York Haven man who adopted him as a mere puppy, or whatever the gator was called — went missing on April 21 while Henney was visiting friends in Brunswick, Ga. It turned out the 4-foot-long creature was captured by a practical joker — described by Henney as “a jerk” — who let it into someone's yard either as a prank or to scare the homeowner, Henney wrote on Facebook. The homeowner called authorities and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources sent a trap to capture Wally. He did and then released it into a swamp populated with about 20 other alligators. Henney was worried that Wally would not survive. The gator had never been in the wild and hadn't developed the survival skills to exist in a habitat that didn't involve Henney feeding and caring for it. Wally, Henney reported, would kill nothing, and without killing anything in nature, he would starve. Wallygator – the gator social media tool – has started one GoFundMe page to cover expenses while Henney continues to search for his reptilian friend. (As of this writing, nearly $8,000 has been raised.) An alligator rescue group from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, called The Gator Guys, has volunteered to help with the search. (Maybe former President Donald Trump could offer to “drain the swamp,” but he seems busy these days, and Wally's dilemma probably flew under his radar.) Before:Is Wally the emotional support alligator still alive? Why its holder doubts a reunion More about Wally:The emotional support alligator provides comfort paired with razor-sharp teeth Meanwhile, Wally has attracted media attention from around the world. The story of his gatornapping has appeared in New York PostUSA Today, People magazine, BBC, UK Independent, Fox News AND ABC News. That too New York Times found the story “fit to print”. “We need all the help we can get to bring my baby,” Henney said in a TikTok video. Please, we need your help. However, hope is running out. Henney has said the chances of finding Wally are “slim to none”. Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been on staff at the York Daily Record since 1982. Contact him at [email protected]. Congressional candidate and former WGAL anchor Janelle Stelson was criticized for making Asian jokes on air. The art forger who victimized a doctor in York has been jailed for more than four years York Emporium turns the page as Jim Lewin retires and turns the bookstore over to a new owner Eclipse tourist: This York doctor travels far and wide to see 'breathtaking' totality York Vietnam vet's powerful sculpture reflects the horrors he experienced in the war Gun violence is 'an epidemic' and here's what York is doing to fight it 130-pound gorilla in the yard: What's going on with that big ape on Cape Horn Road? The ashes of the man from York exploded into space aboard the Enterprise – along with the crew of Star Trek 'Light years ahead': York County guitar phenom, 15, heads to Memphis for big contest York WWII veteran and POW, 100, shares harrowing story of being shot down over Germany Jeff Koons on the Moon: The York-born mega-artist has work en route to the lunar surface Pigeon Hills man, 100, survived 39 airborne missions in World War II. His grandson died in Afghanistan How a bloody scalp found on a rural PA road led cops to a killer Red Lion Mayor: Don't feed 'BUM on the bench.' The homeless man just wants to be left alone Police torture, rape, murder and negligence: Vicosa settlement details tragic police failures Queen of York Jada Sparxxx: I love it when politicians label me as a child threat Marisa Vicosa tells the terrible story of the murder of her 2 daughters by the ex-policeman's father

