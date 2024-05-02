Results of the fourth negotiating session for a global agreement to end plastic pollution





The United States is encouraged by the progress made during the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop a legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution (INC-4) in Ottawa, Canada, April 23-29. Throughout the session, the United States engaged with stakeholders, including from nongovernmental organizations, fence communities, scientific organizations, and the business community, to help inform the ongoing negotiations. We have worked collaboratively with more than 170 countries, as well as observers, to further develop an agreement that will provide a path to end plastic pollution. Countries made progress in line-by-line negotiations on a wide range of topics included in the draft text, and the United States is encouraged by progress made particularly on chemicals, plastics and national action plans. We put forward textual proposals in several sections, including obligations aimed at controlling emissions and releases of hazardous pollutants from plastic manufacturing facilities and waste management facilities that treat plastic waste. We leave INC-4 with an effective draft text that will serve as a starting point for further negotiations at the next INC session in Busan, Republic of Korea this December, which we see as critical to keeping the negotiations on track right to end in INC-5. We appreciate the INC Chair's leadership in building convergence around an intersessional work program to move the process forward to the next round of negotiations in Busan. The United States was supportive and pleased to see countries agree to establish open-ended ad hoc expert groups on enforcement tools and approaches to products, chemicals of interest, and product design-related issues. We were encouraged by the constructive dialogue between countries during INC-4 and remain optimistic that the text of the agreement can be finalized by the end of 2024. The United States was pleased to see countries standing with us in promoting a modern financial architecture for agreement that will bring more resources to countries most in need. The United States worked with other countries to promote universal obligations for polymers, chemicals and products and other parts of the plastics life cycle that reduce the demand for primary plastic polymer production. We recognize that bottom-line measures alone will not be enough to end plastic pollution. The United States supports that each Party be required to take measures to identify and control chemicals, including polymers, that pose a worrisome risk to human health or the environment. As part of these obligations, the US approach also focuses on reducing the demand for new plastics. We deeply appreciate the hard work of the UN Environment Programme, the chairs and co-facilitators of this INC and the Government of Canada who organized a productive negotiating session in Ottawa this week. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

