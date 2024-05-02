Holtec creates maintenance and modification subsidiary: Corporate





02 May 2024 American company Holtec International has created a wholly-owned subsidiary that aims to “strengthen the currently stagnant modification and maintenance business sector”, with the initial project being the restart of the Palisades plant. Palisades (Holtec) Holtec Maintenance & Modification International (HMI) is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is headed by Christopher Bakken. In its statement announcing the move, Holtec International said the new company's mission was to “meet the time-critical maintenance and modification needs of the world's operating nuclear power plants with performance assurance.” He added: “To deliver maximum value to its customers, HMI is poised to introduce cutting-edge technologies such as AI-assisted preventive maintenance and robot-guided crew radiation dose reduction methods at its facilities. to its customers… we believe that HMI's management model will bring much improved control of nuclear plant operating costs and ensure increased plant reliability, which will support the expected renaissance in nuclear generation worldwide.” HMI will operate under its parent company's nuclear quality assurance, environmental protection, personnel safety, corporate governance and supply management programs “but will be otherwise autonomous.” It will work with Holtec's Nuclear Power Division “to secure replacement components and systems – reverse engineered as needed to replace obsolete items – to meet target outage schedules.” In addition to initial work on the project to restart the 840 MWe Palisades plant, Holtec says “discussions with other customers in the US and overseas are ongoing.” Rick Springman, Holtec's President of Global Clean Energy Opportunities, said, “With the release of HMI, we can now provide an integrated capability to meet the operational output needs of the SMR-300 plants we hope to build in the US and Around the world.” Holtec agreed to buy Palisades from then-owner and operator Entergy in 2018, ahead of the planned shutdown, for decommissioning. The purchase was completed in June 2022, within weeks of the reactor's shutdown, and at that time Holtec planned to complete decommissioning, decontamination and repair of the plant by 2041. But the company then announced plans to apply for federal funding to make it possible him to reopen the plant, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer among those pledging support for the move. The Michigan State Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, signed by Whitmer in mid-2023, provides $150 million in funding to restart the plant. In March, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Loan Programs pledged up to $1.52 billion in a loan guarantee to Holtec Palisades for its project to bring the Palisades plant back online. The goal is to have Palisades back in operation by the end of 2025. Holtec has also said it intends to locate the first two small modular reactor (SMR) units in Palisades. It also has hopes for fleets of its 160 MWe SMRs elsewhere – in Europe in countries including Ukraine, the Czech Republic and the UK. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Holtec-sets-up-maintenance-and-modification-subsid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos