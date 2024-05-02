The 63rd International Street Fair continues the tradition of multicultural celebration Virginia Tech News





On a chilly but comfortably overcast Sunday in April, Alumni Mall was transformed into a festive showcase of the many international cultures represented at Virginia Tech. This experience was made possible by an annual tradition that entered its 63rd edition, the International Road Fair. Hosted by the Council for International Student Organizations (CISO) and the Cranwell International Center, the International Road Fair offers international student organizations the opportunity to share their stories, traditions and cultures with the wider Hokie community. The event kicked off with the Global Cultural Parade, an all-out parade that invited all participating student organizations to march through Alumni Mall with the HokieBird, flashing colorful attire and eye-catching decorations. Shaded booths lined one side of Alumni Mall, each packed with students presenting informational exhibits, cultural activities and items for sale. Students in traditional dress also mingled among the fairgoers, engaging with the crowd and contributing to a festive atmosphere. Attendees had access to 14 food trucks selling international delicacies and refreshments with lines stretching throughout Alumni Mall shortly after the street fair opened. Attendees were also treated to a host of fantastic music and dance performances on the main stage under the Torgersen Bridge. Many people and organizations came together to help make this street fair a success. Several departments throughout the Virginia Tech community, over 40 student organizations and the City of Blacksburg all had a hand in organizing and setting up the fair. The Council for International Student Organizations worked to ensure that the planning and execution of the International Road Fair went smoothly.

